U.S. News

A man who fired a rifle at a pool cleaner will not be charged, sheriff says

 
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who shot a rifle at his pool cleaner after mistaking the man for an intruder will not face charges, officials said.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a news conference Monday that the owner of the Dunedin home had a right to fire on someone who he believed posed a threat to him and his wife under a self-defense law commonly referred to as “stand your ground.” Dunedin is located on the Gulf of Mexico near Tampa.

A husband and wife were watching a movie around 9 p.m. on June 15 when the wife heard noises from the pool lanai and observed someone she didn’t recognize on the pool deck, Gualtieri said. The woman told her husband, who yelled for the man to get out and to go away several times.

Other news
FILE - Mickey and Minnie Mouse perform during a parade as they pass by the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Jan. 15, 2020. After appointees of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took over Walt Disney World’s governing district in 2023, its firefighters were among the few employees who publicly welcomed them with open arms. But that warm relationship is in jeopardy now as a new administrator has reopened negotiations on a new contract that promised pay raises and more manpower for the more than 200 unionized firefighters and other first-responders. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
DeSantis proposes Disney trial schedule that puts start date in 2025, after elections
Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis have asked that a trial involving Disney be postponed until the middle of 2025, well after the GOP presidential nomination race wraps up and voters have picked a winner in the November 2024 general election.
On the morning of the summer solstice, Walt Disney World cast members stretch at Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in a pre-dawn gathering before the park opened Wednesday, June 21, 2023, for their annual team yoga session to commemorate International Yoga Day. An estimated 2,000 employees participated in Wednesday's rain-shortened event, now in its 7th year at Disney World. The International Day of Yoga occurs worldwide each year on the summer solstice and was established by the U.N. General Assembly in 2014. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
DeSantis, appointees to Disney World governing board ask that Disney lawsuit be dismissed
Attorneys for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a state agency and his appointees to a board that governs Disney World are asking a judge to dismiss a federal lawsuit Disney has filed.
Rivalry between Trump and DeSantis deepens with dueling New Hampshire campaign events
The rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump deepened Tuesday as the two leading Republican White House candidates staged dueling events in the critical early voting state of New Hampshire.
Sweat rolls off the lip of Robert Harris as he digs fence post holes, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A heat wave in Texas is forecast to spread scorching temperatures to the north and east
Scorching temperatures meteorologists say were brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state before they are expected to expand to other parts of the U.S.

According to detectives, the wife called 911, and the man retrieved an AR-15 rifle from their bedroom. The couple observed a flashlight coming toward the door, prompting the husband to fire twice, officials said. Shrapnel from the bullet and glass struck the pool cleaner, who ran away while the husband continued to fire.

The pool cleaner was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, investigators said.

“In hindsight, he should have probably let them know he was coming at 9 o’clock at night, yet he made no effort to contact them at all,” Gualtieri said.