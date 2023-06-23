Swimming pools closed at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas after health department finds violations

Planet Hollywood is seen on the Strip Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. There's no swimming allowed in the pools at Planet Hollywood resort on the Las Vegas Strip after health inspectors found issues with the water and lifeguards. The shutdown comes right at the start of summer. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There’s no swimming allowed in the pools at Planet Hollywood resort on the Las Vegas Strip after health inspectors found issues with the water and lifeguards. The shutdown comes right at the start of summer.

Caesars Entertainment, corporate owner of the nearly 2,500-room casino-hotel, issued a statement Thursday to media including the Las Vegas Review-Journal and KVVU-TV saying it was cooperating with the Southern Nevada Health District “to address all issues presented to us” during a June 12 closure order.

“In the meantime, our guests are being redirected to our neighboring pools at Horseshoe and Paris,” the statement said.

The Southern Nevada Health Department said Friday the pools were shut down after inspectors found “water chemistry violations” at one pool as well as “inattentive lifeguards (and) lack of managerial control over lifeguards” at both pools.

“They can reopen when compliance is achieved,” said an agency statement, which also cited “a compliance issue involving the alteration of drain covers.” District spokesperson Dave Sheehan said he had no additional information.

Company officials did not immediately respond Friday to telephone and email requests by The Associated Press about when the resort’s two pools would reopen.

Summer began Wednesday, and the National Weather Service forecast in Las Vegas called for daytime temperatures on Sunday to break 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) beneath sunny skies.