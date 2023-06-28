New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics during a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Swimming pools reopen at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas after health department gives clearance

Planet Hollywood is seen on the Strip Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. There’s no swimming allowed in the pools at Planet Hollywood resort on the Las Vegas Strip after health inspectors found issues with the water and lifeguards. The shutdown comes right at the start of summer. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Swimming pools have reopened at the Planet Hollywood hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, more than two weeks after local health officials ordered their closure over “water chemistry violations” and inattentive lifeguards, officials said Wednesday.

Caesars Entertainment, the corporate owner of the casino-hotel, and the Southern Nevada Health District said Wednesday that the property had addressed issues cited during a June 12 pool closure order.

Neither the company nor the health district specified corrective action taken or immediately responded to questions about whether swimmers were sickened, hurt or endangered before the pools were closed.

Police work in the 4400 block of East Charleston Boulevard in Las Vegas, Friday, June 23, 2023. Authorities in Nevada say a woman’s 911 text that she'd been kidnapped led to the shooting by Las Vegas police of an armed suspect in an SUV with at least two other people inside. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Police: Woman texts 911, officers find and shoot suspected kidnapper in vehicle in Vegas
Authorities in Nevada say a 911 text from a woman saying she’d been kidnapped in Boulder City led to the shooting by Las Vegas police of an armed suspect in an SUV with at least two other people inside.
Planet Hollywood is seen on the Strip Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. There's no swimming allowed in the pools at Planet Hollywood resort on the Las Vegas Strip after health inspectors found issues with the water and lifeguards. The shutdown comes right at the start of summer. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Swimming pools closed at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas after health department finds violations
There’s no swimming allowed in the pools at Planet Hollywood resort on the Las Vegas Strip after health inspectors found issues with the water and lifeguards.
Guido and Wendy Metzger of Henderson, Nev. views rock art along the Petroglyph Trail in Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced Thursday, June 15, 2023, that she introduced legislation to let Southern Nevada Water Authority build a new water pipeline serving the Las Vegas funderground from Lake Mead through Sloan Canyon National Conservation Area. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Nevada senator asking Congress to OK Vegas-area water pipeline through US conservation area
Nevada’s senior U.S. Senate Democrat is supporting a proposal to tunnel a new water pipeline beneath a federal conservation area to serve suburban Las Vegas. U.S. Sen.
FILE - This rendering provided by the Oakland Athletics on May 26, 2023, shows a view of their proposed new ballpark at the Tropicana site in Las Vegas. The Oakland Athletics cleared a major hurdle for their planned relocation to Las Vegas after the Nevada Legislature gave final approval on Wednesday, June 14, to public funding for a portion of the proposed $1.5 billion stadium with a retractable roof. (Courtesy of Oakland Athletics via AP, File)
Governor signs public funding bill for new A’s stadium in Vegas, growing global sports destination
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed into law a $380 million public financing package to help build a Major League Baseball stadium for the Oakland Athletics on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Fourth of July holiday is expected to be busy for tourism in Las Vegas, and the National Weather Service forecast calls for daytime temperatures on Saturday and Sunday to break 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius).