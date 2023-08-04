Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Religion

Pope visits a once-troubled Lisbon neighborhood and says true charity must ‘get your hands dirty’

Pope Francis speaks to representatives of some aid and charity centers in the parish of Serafina ahead of Sunday's 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. The Argentine Jesuit has picked up John Paul's mantle with gusto as he seeks to inspire the next generation to rally behind his key social justice and environmental priorities.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis attends a meeting with representatives of some aid and charity centers in the parish of Serafina ahead of Sunday's 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. The Argentine Jesuit has picked up John Paul's mantle with gusto as he seeks to inspire the next generation to rally behind his key social justice and environmental priorities.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis attends a meeting with representatives of some aid and charity centers in the parish of Serafina ahead of Sunday's 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. The Argentine Jesuit has picked up John Paul's mantle with gusto as he seeks to inspire the next generation to rally behind his key social justice and environmental priorities.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Neighbours look out of their windows to glimpse the arrival of Pope Francis at the Centro Paroquial de Serafina in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Pope Francis waves on arrival to meet with representatives of charity centers at the Centro Paroquial de Serafina in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Pope Francis attends a meeting with representatives of some aid and charity centers in the parish of Serafina ahead of Sunday's 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. The Argentine Jesuit has picked up John Paul's mantle with gusto as he seeks to inspire the next generation to rally behind his key social justice and environmental priorities.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis attends a meeting with representatives of some aid and charity centers in the parish of Serafina ahead of Sunday's 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. The Argentine Jesuit has picked up John Paul's mantle with gusto as he seeks to inspire the next generation to rally behind his key social justice and environmental priorities.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A police sharp shooter looks out from a roof as Pope Francis arrives to meet with representatives of charity centers at the Centro Paroquial de Serafina in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
A police sharp shooter looks out from a roof as Pope Francis arrives to meet with representatives of charity centers at the Centro Paroquial de Serafina in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Elderly residents of a care home watch the arrival of Pope Francis at the Centro Paroquial de Serafina in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Pope Francis arrives to listen to the confessions of young people attending Sunday the 37th World Youth Day in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. The Argentine Jesuit has picked up John Paul's mantle with gusto as he seeks to inspire the next generation to rally behind his critical social justice and environmental priorities.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis arrives to meet with representatives of charity centers at the Centro Paroquial de Serafina in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
By NICOLE WINFIELD, BARRY HATTON and HELENA ALVES
 
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis visited a once troubled and crime-plagued neighborhood of Portugal’s capital Friday to draw attention to the charitable side of the Catholic Church and the need to protect the world’s most vulnerable people with concrete gestures that “get your hands dirty.”

The midway point in Francis’ five-day visit to Portugal began with the pontiff hearing confessions of some young people who were in Lisbon for World Youth Day, the big Catholic festival. It continues later Friday with a traditional Way of the Cross procession recreating Christ’s crucifixion.

Francis visited a community center in the city’s Serafina neighborhood, which sits beneath a giant 18th century aqueduct that is a symbol of the bounty that gold from Portugal’s Brazilian colony once afforded the country.

Two decades ago, drug and crime problems dogged the neighborhood, but Serafina has tried to put that past behind it thanks in part to efforts by church charity groups, including one that was created to provide an alternative to parents considering abortions or who otherwise couldn’t care for their children.

Speaking off the cuff to young people and the charity organizers, Francis said true service must be done with concrete gestures that make an impact. He thanked church groups that have “gotten your hands dirty, touching the reality and the misery of others.”

“There is no such thing as abstract love. It doesn’t exist,” the pope said. He said he couldn’t come to Lisbon to celebrate World Youth Day without visiting the center because “this is also youth, in the sense that you generate new life continually.”

“With your conduct, your commitment and getting your hands dirty by touching the reality and misery of others, you are giving inspiration and generating life,” he said.

Francis has long said that true service and charity has to hurt, and that it’s not enough just to give a beggar a coin on the street. He has championed the charitable side of the Catholic Church, including boosting the Vatican’s own charitable efforts by providing showers and medical care to area homeless people while also sending regular truckloads of aid to Ukraine and other places wracked by conflict or natural disasters.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.