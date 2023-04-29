April 29, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|7
|.611
|2½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|10
|8
|.556
|3½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|9
|.500
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|5
|13
|.278
|8½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Erie (Detroit)
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|5
|12
|.294
|6½
___
|Friday's Games
Binghamton 6, Akron 1
Portland 12, Erie 3
Hartford 2, New Hampshire 0
Altoona at Reading, ppd.
Somerset at Harrisburg, ppd.
Richmond at Bowie, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Akron at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 4:05 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 2, 5 p.m.
Somerset at Harrisburg, 2, 5 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 2, 5:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 3:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Erie at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
<