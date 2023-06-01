June 1, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|31
|16
|.660
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|20
|.565
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|24
|22
|.522
|6½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|23
|.500
|7½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|22
|24
|.478
|8½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|18
|28
|.391
|12½
Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|26
|21
|.553
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|23
|22
|.511
|2
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|23
|23
|.500
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|22
|24
|.478
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|25
|.457
|4½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|17
|28
|.378
|8
___
Tuesday's Games
Binghamton 10, Altoona 3
New Hampshire 9, Reading 8
Portland 3, Somerset 1
Hartford 7, Akron 5
Bowie 3, Harrisburg 2
Erie 11, Richmond 1
Wednesday's Games
Somerset 4, Portland 2
New Hampshire 6, Reading 2
Altoona 4, Binghamton 3
Akron 5, Hartford 2
Harrisburg 3, Bowie 1
Erie 10, Richmond 3
Thursday's Games
Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Friday's Games
Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.