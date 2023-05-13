May 13, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|11
|.633
|1½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|16
|14
|.533
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|16
|14
|.533
|4½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|17
|.433
|7½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|11
|19
|.367
|9½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|16
|14
|.533
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|16
|15
|.516
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|15
|15
|.500
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|14
|15
|.483
|1½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|14
|16
|.467
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|9
|20
|.310
|6½
___
|Friday's Games
Altoona 2, Akron 1, 10 innings
Portland 10, Somerset 5
Erie 6, Richmond 1
Hartford 10, Binghamton 9
New Hampshire 14, Reading 6
Harrisburg 3, Bowie 2
|Saturday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Akron at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.