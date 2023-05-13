AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 13, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2110.677
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1911.633
Hartford (Colorado)1614.533
New Hampshire (Toronto)1614.533
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1317.433
Reading (Philadelphia)1119.367

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)1614.533
Erie (Detroit)1615.516½
Akron (Cleveland)1515.5001
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1415.483
Harrisburg (Washington)1416.4672
Bowie (Baltimore)920.310

___

Friday's Games

Altoona 2, Akron 1, 10 innings

Portland 10, Somerset 5

Erie 6, Richmond 1

Hartford 10, Binghamton 9

New Hampshire 14, Reading 6

Harrisburg 3, Bowie 2

Saturday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

