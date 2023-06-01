AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

June 1, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3116.660
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2620.565
New Hampshire (Toronto)2422.522
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2323.500
Hartford (Colorado)2224.478
Reading (Philadelphia)1828.39112½

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2621.553
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2322.5112
Harrisburg (Washington)2323.500
Akron (Cleveland)2224.478
Richmond (San Francisco)2125.457
Bowie (Baltimore)1728.3788

___

Wednesday's Games

Somerset 4, Portland 2

New Hampshire 6, Reading 2

Altoona 4, Binghamton 3

Akron 5, Hartford 2

Harrisburg 3, Bowie 1

Erie 10, Richmond 3

Thursday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:03 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

