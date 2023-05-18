May 18, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|13
|.618
|1½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|18
|16
|.529
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|18
|16
|.529
|4½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|19
|.441
|7½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|13
|21
|.382
|9½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|18
|16
|.529
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|17
|17
|.500
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|16
|17
|.485
|2
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|16
|18
|.471
|2½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|10
|23
|.303
|8
___
|Wednesday's Games
Erie 4, Harrisburg 2
Reading 9, Somerset 1
Altoona 11, Bowie 2
New Hampshire 3, Binghamton 1
Richmond 11, Akron 4
Hartford 14, Portland 6
|Thursday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Akron at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.