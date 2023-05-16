AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 16, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2211.667
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2012.625
Hartford (Colorado)1715.531
New Hampshire (Toronto)1715.531
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1418.438
Reading (Philadelphia)1220.375

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)1715.531
Erie (Detroit)1716.515½
Akron (Cleveland)1616.5001
Harrisburg (Washington)1616.5001
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1516.484
Bowie (Baltimore)922.290

Sunday's Games

Akron 4, Altoona 2

Harrisburg 8, Bowie 0

Portland 3, Somerset 1

Binghamton 9, Hartford 2

Richmond 7, Erie 3

New Hampshire 7, Reading 5

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 11 a.m.

Reading at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

