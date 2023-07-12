Portland officer issues video apology for hitting photographer during 2020 racial justice protest

FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Emergency workers help passengers with their bags while disembarking a supplemental train after their Amtrak train derailed near Union Station on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 in Washington. Two Amtrak train cars derailed, but upright, inside a tunnel near Union Station. D.C. Fire and EMS evaluated one passenger and no other injuries have been reported. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Amtrak derailment in Washington DC
Police and emergency vehicles are staged at Caesars Palace hotel-casino Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. A man has taken a woman hostage inside the Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas police said Tuesday. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Hostage freed after standoff at Vegas hotel
This May 19, 2019 photo provided by Dr. John Jones shows Mikala Jones at Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., holding a surfboard his brother Daniel Jones made using material from the agave plant. Mikala Jones, a Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of barreling waves, has died at the age of 44 after a surfing accident in Indonesia. (Dr. John Jones via AP)
Mikala Jones dies in surfing accident
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Giant panda twins born in South Korea
U.S. News

Portland officer issues video apology for hitting photographer during 2020 racial justice protest

 
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A police officer in Portland, Oregon, issued a video apology Tuesday for hitting a photographer in the head with a baton during the 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Prosecutors dismissed a related fourth-degree misdemeanor assault charge against Portland Police Bureau Officer Corey Budworth last week, KGW-TV reported. In the video statement, Budworth said he met with independent photographer Teri Jacobs through a restorative justice process.

The force he used against Jacobs on Aug. 18, 2020, could have been avoided, Budworth said.

Other news
FILE - In this file photo provided on June 19, 2023, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends an enlarged plenary meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, which was held between June 16 and 18, at the party's headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea. South Korea said Wednesday, July 12, 2023, North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea day after making threat over alleged US spy flight
South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward the North’s eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made on Wednesday morning but gave no further details.
FILE - A large homeless encampment is shown in Phoenix, on Aug. 5, 2020. The city of Phoenix is scheduled go to court Monday, July 10, 2023, to prove it has met a deadline to clear a large homeless encampment, an action that has drawn pushback from civil rights advocates. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Phoenix officials ask judge for more time in clearing downtown camp of homeless people
Phoenix says it’s slowly clearing hundreds of people from a downtown camp of homeless people called “The Zone,” asking a judge to allow more time to clear the area and set up a safer, structured camp site for people living outside.
FILE - Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, speaks during a news conference at the Georgia Capitol, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Toomey said on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, that her department finds deaths among new Georgia moms are almost all preventable, but says it will take a multidisciplinary approach to combat the problem. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
Officials seek solutions as numbers show rising deaths among new Georgia moms
Georgia health officials are laying out efforts to stem the tide of increasing deaths among new mothers in the state.
FILE - Three women co-defendants in the Sharon Tate murder case, from left, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, laugh as they walk to court in Los Angeles for sentencing on March 29, 1971. Van Houten, one of Charles Manson's followers, was released from prison on parole on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/File)
AP Was There: Cult leader Charles Manson and followers convicted for brutal California killings
On Jan. 26, 1971, Charles Manson and three members of his California cult were convicted for the murders of seven people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate.

“I’m sorry, Ms. Jacobs, for unnecessarily hitting you in the head with my baton,” he says in the video, adding that he has also apologized to her privately.

The officer also acknowledged the fractured relationship between police and some members of the community.

“I understand the harm that was caused was not limited to Ms. Jacobs and was felt by others in the community when there was a great distrust of law enforcement,” he said.

Budworth also said he’s committed to helping make positive changes throughout the police bureau.

At the time, Budworth was assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team, which responded to protests. The charge filed against him in June 2021 prompted the entire team to resign.

A video shared on social media showed the officer, identified at the time only by a number on his helmet, running and hitting the back of a woman’s head with a baton in southeast Portland. Police had declared an unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse.

The video showed the officer knock Jacobs down and strike her again on the head while she was down.

Jacobs filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Portland stemming from the incident. The city paid her $50,000 to settle the case.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to tell him directly how his actions have affected me and continue to affect me through the restorative justice process,” Jacobs wrote in a statement. “Although it can’t change what happened to me that night, he admitted that his actions were wrong and pledged to do better himself, as well as facilitate changes in the PPB that would help prevent this type of police brutality from happening in the future.”

Budworth is expected to return to duty. He has been on administrative leave since June 2021, a Portland police spokesperson said. The police bureau will resume an internal affairs investigation now that the criminal case has been resolved.

Portland became an epicenter of Black Lives Matter demonstrations throughout the summer of 2020, and many protests devolved into clashes with officers.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said in a statement Tuesday that 2020 was a deeply challenging time and that the community still has not fully healed from the trauma.

“This case represents a turning point,” he said. “This resolution, through a restorative justice process, is a brave example of what healing can and should look like. If a police officer and a protester can come together in dialogue, understanding, and healing, I believe our city can as well.”