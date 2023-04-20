AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 20, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)83.727
New Hampshire (Toronto)65.5452
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)65.5452
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)56.4553
Hartford (Colorado)56.4553
Reading (Philadelphia)38.2735

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)74.636
Richmond (San Francisco)74.636
Bowie (Baltimore)56.4552
Erie (Detroit)56.4552
Harrisburg (Washington)56.4552
Altoona (Pittsburgh)47.3643

___

Wednesday's Games

Bowie 9, Altoona 3

Portland 4, Reading 3

Richmond 11, Erie 2

Akron 5, Harrisburg 3

New Hampshire 4, Somerset 3

Binghamton 5, Hartford 2

Thursday's Games

Reading at Portland, 12:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

