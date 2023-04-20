April 20, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|6
|.455
|3
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Erie (Detroit)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|4
|7
|.364
|3
___
|Wednesday's Games
Bowie 9, Altoona 3
Portland 4, Reading 3
Richmond 11, Erie 2
Akron 5, Harrisburg 3
New Hampshire 4, Somerset 3
Binghamton 5, Hartford 2
|Thursday's Games
Reading at Portland, 12:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Reading at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.