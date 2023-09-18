Dallas Cowboys
Mora helps Timbers end road skid with 2-1 victory over Austin

 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Felipe Mora had a goal and an assist and the Portland Timbers snapped an eight-match winless streak on the road with a 2-1 victory over Austin FC on Sunday night.

Mora scored his third goal of the season, unassisted in the 39th minute to give the Timbers (9-11-9) a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Mora notched an assist on Evander da Silva Ferreira’s eighth goal of the campaign, giving Portland a 2-0 lead in the 64th minute.

Austin (9-13-6) pulled within a goal when Sebastián Driussi found the net for the ninth time this season, unassisted in the 75th minute.

Austin has lost four straight at home in all competitions for the first time since joining the league in 2021.

David Bingham saved four shots for Portland. Brad Stuver finished with three saves for Austin.

The Timbers improve to 4-0-1 in their last five matches with Austin, including a 2-2 draw in Portland earlier this season. The Timbers entered play 0-3-5 in their last eight matches away from home, failing to score in five of them. The club is 2-7-6 on the road this season.

Portland has scored multiple goals in five straight matches under interim coach Miles Joseph. The Timbers scored multiple goals twice in the previous 15 matches in all competitions.

The Timbers played without captain Diego Chara after the club announced on Thursday that he will miss 1-3 weeks following appendectomy surgery.

Portland returns home to host the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday. Austin travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday.

