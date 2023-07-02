Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Sports

Reynoso powers Minnesota United to 4-1 victory over Timbers

Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, right, scores against the Portland Timbers during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portland Timbers midfielder Marvin Loría, right, jumps for possession against Minnesota United defender Zarek Valentin, left, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson, center, battles for possession against Portland Timbers forward Diego Gutierrez, left, and midfielder Diego Chará, right, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic, left, and midfielder Diego Chará talk during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against Minnesota United, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portland Timbers forward Franck Boli controls the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Minnesota United, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota United head coach Adrian Heath, center, reacts during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota United forward Mender García, left, and Portland Timbers defender Eric Miller, right, battle for possession during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso controls the ball during the second half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Portland Timbers, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portland Timbers defender Juan David Mosquera, left, and Minnesota United forward Emmanuel Iwe, right, battle for possession during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portland Timbers defender Juan David Mosquera, left, and Minnesota United forward Emmanuel Iwe vie for possession during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Portland Timbers goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic reacts during the second half of a MLS soccer match against Minnesota United, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso scored twice after Minnesota United benefited from an own-goal in a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

The match was scoreless until Minnesota United (6-7-6) used an own-goal by Portland’s Diego Chara in the 43rd minute to grab the lead. Reynoso followed with an unassisted goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time to give Minnesota United a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Franck Boli scored for a sixth time this season, using assists from Nathan Fogaça and Chara in the 60th minute to get the Timbers (5-9-7) within 2-1.

Minnesota United wrapped up the victory when Bongokuhle Hlongwane put a shot in the net in the 74th minute and Reynoso followed three minutes later with his third goal of the season. Hlongwane’s fifth netter this season came with an assist from Zarek Valentin. Hlongwane had an assist on Reynoso’s goal.

Clint Irwin saved two shots in his third start this season for Minnesota United. Aljaz Ivacic had seven saves for Portland.

Minnesota United improves to 6-0-1 all-time at home against the Timbers. There have been 30 goals scored in the seven matches. Minnesota United swept the season series after a 1-0 victory in Portland earlier this season.

The Timbers fall to 1-4-4 in their last nine matches with five goals scored. Boli and Evander have scored Portland’s last eight goals. No other Portland player has scored since May 6.

Portland travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday. Minnesota United will host Austin FC on Saturday.

____

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport