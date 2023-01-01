Portland takes on Detroit, aims for 4th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (18-17, ninth in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Detroit.

The Trail Blazers have gone 8-6 in home games. Portland averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 4- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pistons have gone 5-16 away from home. Detroit ranks last in the Eastern Conference scoring 10.6 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, while averaging 22.4 points and four assists. Jerami Grant is averaging 22.2 points over the past 10 games for Portland.

Killian Hayes is averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 assists for the Pistons. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 116.4 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Pistons: 3-7, averaging 117.0 points, 45.2 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Keon Johnson: day to day (illness), Gary Payton II: out (core), Greg Brown III: day to day (illness), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (calf).

Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Isaiah Livers: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .