Portland plays conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (12-9, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (11-9, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays Portland in Western Conference action Tuesday.

The Trail Blazers have gone 8-4 against Western Conference teams. Portland is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 2.9.

The Clippers are 9-8 in conference games. Los Angeles is the leader in the Western Conference allowing only 106.8 points per game while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nurkic is averaging 14.6 points and 10 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

Paul George is averaging 23.6 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 109.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 109.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Keon Johnson: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Damian Lillard: out (calf).

Clippers: Paul George: out (knee), Luke Kennard: out (calf), Kawhi Leonard: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .