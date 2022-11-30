Simons, Trail Blazers square off against the Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers (11-10, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7-12, 13th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Lakers -5.5; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take on Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday.

The Lakers have gone 5-10 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Trail Blazers are 8-5 in Western Conference play. Portland has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 106-104 in the last matchup on Oct. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.3 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 26.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Simons is averaging 21.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 116.6 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 110.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (adductor), Anthony Davis: day to day (back).

Trail Blazers: Keon Johnson: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Damian Lillard: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .