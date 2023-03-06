Lillard leads Portland against Detroit after 41-point performance

Portland Trail Blazers (30-34, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (15-49, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Pistons -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on the Detroit Pistons after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Trail Blazers’ 122-119 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Pistons are 8-23 on their home court. Detroit is ninth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 42.6 rebounds. Jalen Duren leads the Pistons with 8.7 boards.

The Trail Blazers are 13-19 in road games. Portland is 17-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Pistons 135-106 in their last meeting on Jan. 3. Jerami Grant led the Trail Blazers with 36 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bogdanovic is shooting 48.8% and averaging 21.6 points for the Pistons. Alec Burks is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Lillard is scoring 32.5 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists for the Trail Blazers. Grant is averaging 15.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 43.1% over the past 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 105.7 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 117.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.0 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: James Wiseman: day to day (knee), Isaiah Stewart: out (hip), Killian Hayes: day to day (hand), Jalen Duren: out (ankle), Cade Cunningham: out for season (shin), Rodney McGruder: day to day (ankle), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (achilles).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (calf), Anfernee Simons: out (ankle), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .