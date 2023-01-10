Portland takes home win streak into matchup with Orlando

Orlando Magic (15-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE : Trail Blazers -7.5; over/under is 230

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Trail Blazers take on Orlando.

The Trail Blazers have gone 9-6 in home games. Portland ranks fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing only 112.1 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Magic are 5-14 on the road. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference scoring 48.2 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 10.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anfernee Simons is scoring 22.4 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard is averaging 22.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Wagner is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, while averaging 19.6 points and 3.4 assists. Paolo Banchero is averaging 20.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 111.4 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 115.2 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Justise Winslow: out (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic: day to day (illness), Gary Payton II: day to day (ankle).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Bol Bol: out (heath and safety protocols), Chuma Okeke: out (knee).

