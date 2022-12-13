San Antonio takes on Portland, aims for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-18, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into a matchup with Portland as winners of three straight games.

The Spurs are 3-16 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is 5-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Trail Blazers are 11-7 in Western Conference play. Portland is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 117-110 in the last matchup on Nov. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is shooting 40.3% and averaging 20.9 points for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 23.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 115.5 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

INJURIES:

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .