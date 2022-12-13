AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

San Antonio takes on Portland, aims for 4th straight victory

By The Associated PressDecember 13, 2022 GMT

Portland Trail Blazers (15-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (9-18, 14th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into a matchup with Portland as winners of three straight games.

The Spurs are 3-16 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is 5-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Trail Blazers are 11-7 in Western Conference play. Portland is 6-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won 117-110 in the last matchup on Nov. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is shooting 40.3% and averaging 20.9 points for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 23.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

ADVERTISEMENT

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 108.4 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 115.5 points, 44.0 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points.

Portland Trail Blazers

  • Lillard ties own Blazers mark with 11 3-pointers, beats Minn

  • Edwards and the Timberwolves visit conference foe Portland

  • Lillard has 36 points, Trail Blazers beat Timberwolves

  • Johnson scores 17 to help West Virginia beat UAB 81-70

    • INJURIES:

    Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core).

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.