Lillard and the Trail Blazers take on conference foe San Antonio

Portland Trail Blazers (33-46, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (20-59, 14th in the Western Conference)

Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes San Antonio and Portland square off on Thursday.

The Spurs are 8-41 in conference games. San Antonio averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 5-24 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Trail Blazers are 23-26 in Western Conference play. Portland ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 14.1 fast break points per game led by Skylar Mays averaging 3.7.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Spurs 147-127 in their last matchup on Jan. 24. Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 37 points, and Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keita Bates-Diop is shooting 50.4% and averaging 9.1 points for the Spurs. Malaki Branham is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Lillard is averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 110.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 104.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Romeo Langford: out (rest), Jeremy Sochan: out (knee), Keldon Johnson: out (foot), Khem Birch: out (knee), Devin Vassell: out (rest), Zach Collins: out (finger), Charles Bassey: out (patella).

Trail Blazers: Justise Winslow: out for season (ankle), Ibou Badji: out (knee), Trendon Watford: out (ankle), Jerami Grant: out (quad), Nassir Little: out (ankle), Keon Johnson: out (finger), Damian Lillard: out for season (calf), Jusuf Nurkic: out (knee), Matisse Thybulle: out (knee), Anfernee Simons: out (foot), Cam Reddish: out (lumbar).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .