Gaines scores 19 in UAB’s 65-59 win over Louisiana Tech

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Eric Gaines scored 19 points as UAB beat Louisiana Tech 65-59 on Thursday night.

Gaines had six assists and three steals for the Blazers (14-7, 5-5 Conference USA). Trey Jemison added 12 points while shooting 6 of 8 from the field, and he also had six rebounds and three blocks. KJ Buffen recorded 11 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line.

The Bulldogs (11-10, 4-6) were led by Cobe Williams, who posted 21 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Louisiana Tech also got 13 points from Keaston Willis. Isaiah Crawford also recorded nine points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Jemison scored six points in the first half and UAB went into the break trailing 30-25. Gaines’ 16-point second half helped UAB close out the six-point victory.

