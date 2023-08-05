FILE - A pregnant woman stands for a portrait in Dallas, Thursday, May 18, 2023. On Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, U.S. health officials approved the first pill, Zurzuvae, specifically intended to treat severe depression after childbirth, a condition that affects thousands of new mothers in the U.S. each year. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
FDA approves pill to treat postpartum depression
FILE -Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Big Ten has cleared the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, four people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press., Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)
Big 12 adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
The Endangered Species Act, 50 years on
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Reservation Dogs," left, "Mixtape" and "The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart." (Hulu/Paramount+/Prime Video via AP)
What to stream this week
FILE - Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York. Margolis, who played murderous former drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad” and then in the prequel “Better Call Saul,” has died at age 83. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Actor Mark Margolis dies at 83
Religion

Pope visits Portuguese shrine known for apocalyptic prophesy linked to Russia as war rages on

Pope Francis prays in front of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima at the shrine in Fatima, central Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
1 of 21 | 

Pope Francis prays in front of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima at the shrine in Fatima, central Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday’s 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Worshipers wait to the arrival of Pope Francis at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
2 of 21 | 

Worshipers wait to the arrival of Pope Francis at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday’s 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Pope Francis, right, arrives at the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, to pray the rosary with sick young people, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
3 of 21 | 

Pope Francis, right, arrives at the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, to pray the rosary with sick young people, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis arrives at the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, to pray the rosary with sick young people, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
4 of 21 | 

Pope Francis arrives at the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, to pray the rosary with sick young people, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
A Portuguese security officer stands next to the Chapel of the Apparitions inside the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, where Pope Francis is expected to pray the rosary with sick young people, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
5 of 21 | 

A Portuguese security officer stands next to the Chapel of the Apparitions inside the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, where Pope Francis is expected to pray the rosary with sick young people, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Worshipers stand with a statue of Our Lady of Fatima while waiting for the arrival of Pope Francis at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
6 of 21 | 

Worshipers stand with a statue of Our Lady of Fatima while waiting for the arrival of Pope Francis at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday’s 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
A Spanish flag is waved as a worshipers wait to the arrival of Pope Francis at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
7 of 21 | 

A Spanish flag is waved as a worshipers wait to the arrival of Pope Francis at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday’s 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Pope Francis arrives surrounded by bodyguards at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
8 of 21 | 

Pope Francis arrives surrounded by bodyguards at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday’s 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Pope Francis arrives surrounded by bodyguards at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
9 of 21 | 

Pope Francis arrives surrounded by bodyguards at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday’s 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Pope Francis arrives surrounded by bodyguards at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
10 of 21 | 

Pope Francis arrives surrounded by bodyguards at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday’s 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Pope Francis arrives at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
11 of 21 | 

Pope Francis arrives at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday’s 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Pope Francis arrives surrounded by bodyguards at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
12 of 21 | 

Pope Francis arrives surrounded by bodyguards at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday’s 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Pope Francis arrives surrounded by bodyguards at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
13 of 21 | 

Pope Francis arrives surrounded by bodyguards at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday’s 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
The helicopter carrying Pope Francis arrives at the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, to pray the rosary with sick young people, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
14 of 21 | 

The helicopter carrying Pope Francis arrives at the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, to pray the rosary with sick young people, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis arrives by helicopter at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
15 of 21 | 

Pope Francis arrives by helicopter at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday’s 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Pope Francis, right, flanked by Bishop Diego Ravelli, prays at the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
16 of 21 | 

Pope Francis, right, flanked by Bishop Diego Ravelli, prays at the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis prays at the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
17 of 21 | 

Pope Francis prays at the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis arrives at the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, to pray the rosary with sick young people, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
18 of 21 | 

Pope Francis arrives at the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, to pray the rosary with sick young people, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis arrives at the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, to pray the rosary with sick young people, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
19 of 21 | 

Pope Francis arrives at the Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in central Portugal, to pray the rosary with sick young people, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Francis is in Portugal through the weekend to preside over the 37th World Youth Day, a jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope Francis waves as a worshiper holds up a a statue of Our Lady of Fatima at the shrine in Fatima, central Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
20 of 21 | 

Pope Francis waves as a worshiper holds up a a statue of Our Lady of Fatima at the shrine in Fatima, central Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday’s 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Pope Francis waves on arrival at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday's 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
21 of 21 | 

Pope Francis waves on arrival at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in Fatima, central Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Pope Francis is in Portugal through the weekend into Sunday’s 37th World Youth Day to preside over the jamboree that St. John Paul II launched in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
By NICOLE WINFIELD
 
Share

FATIMA, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis visited the Portuguese town of Fatima on Saturday to pray for peace at a shrine known for apocalyptic prophesies of hell, peace and Soviet communism that have found new relevance with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Francis was spending the morning in Fatima, praying with sick people and prisoners, alongside pilgrims who began filling the shrine’s central esplanade long before sunrise. As Francis prayed before a statue of the Madonna, nearby wildfires turned the sky smoky black and sent ash flittering down on the crowd.

The trip was a brief excursion from Lisbon, where Francis has been presiding over World Youth Day celebrations, the big Catholic jamboree that has gathered nearly 1 million young Catholics together. He returns to the Portuguese capital for a Saturday night vigil service and then will preside over a final Mass on Sunday, where the site of the next edition of the faith festival will be announced.

The Fatima story dates back to 1917, when according to tradition, Portuguese siblings Francisco and Jacinta Marto and their cousin Lucia said the Virgin Mary appeared to them six times and confided to them three secrets. The first two described an apocalyptic image of hell, foretold the end of World War I and the start of World War II, and portended the rise and fall of Soviet communism. The children were between 7 and 10 years old.

Other news
Pope Francis waves on arrival to take part in a via crucis (Way of the Cross) at the Eduardo VII Park with young people in Lisbon, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Pope Francis is on the third day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope presides over solemn Way of the Cross prayer as Portugal government weighs in on LGBTQ+ protest
Pope Francis arrives as he attends a gathering at the "Eduardo VII Park" with young people participating into the 37th World Youth Day, in Lisbon, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Pope Francis is on his second day of a five-day pastoral visit to Portugal that includes the participation at the 37th World Youth Day, and a pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Fatima. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Pope gets an electrifying World Youth Day welcome and urges fighting for economic justice, climate
A group of Vietnamese from the United States travelling to attend International World Youth Day stand in front of the 16th century Jeronimos monastery in Lisbon, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Pope Francis will visit the monastery when he arrives Aug. 2 to attend the event that is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of young Catholic faithful to Lisbon and goes on until Aug. 6. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Pope Francis will be in Portugal for 5 days. Here’s what he will visit

At the time of the apparitions, Europe was still in the grip of World War I and Portugal’s Catholic Church was facing a crisis after Portugal became a republic in 1910. The republican government introduced a host of anti-clerical laws, including prohibiting religious teaching at schools. In that context, in which priests and bishops were exiled, the youngsters’ visions helped reinvigorate a persecuted church.

In 2000, the Vatican disclosed the long-awaited third secret, describing it as foretelling the May 13, 1981, assassination attempt against St. John Paul II in St. Peter’s Square, which fell on the anniversary of the original vision.

According to later writings by Lucia, who became a nun and died in 2005, Russia would be converted and peace would reign if the pope and all the bishops of the world consecrated Russia to the “Immaculate Heart of Mary.” Lucia later claimed that John Paul fulfilled that prophecy during a 1984 Mass, even though he never specified Russia in the prayer.

Last year, in a prayer for peace following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Francis corrected the 1984 omission and consecrated both Russia and Ukraine to Mary.

Francis has made repeated appeals for an end to Russia’s war, frequently expressing solidarity with the “martyred” Ukrainian people while refraining from criticizing Russia by name. Recently, he sent an envoy to Kyiv, Moscow and Washington on a mission to try to facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia.

Portuguese babies were out in force on Saturday and Francis took his time kissing them from his perch on the popemobile as he made his way to the central sanctuary to pray before the Madonna statue. Lodged in her crown is the bullet casing from the 1981 attempt on John Paul’s life; On Saturday Francis placed a gilded rosary at her feet.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.