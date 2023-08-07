Possible human limb found floating in water off Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — New York authorities on Monday were trying to learn more about a possible human limb discovered floating off Staten Island by a tugboat worker.

Found in Great Kills Harbor, police said it appeared to be “the lower limb to the foot.” It was brought to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner for testing. A spokesperson for the office said testing of it has begun to determine, among other things, whether it matches any previously discovered body parts.

Police received a 911 call shortly after 11 a.m. on Sunday for a report of what appeared to be human remains floating in the water.