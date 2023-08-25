Officers fatally shoot armed man during post office standoff, North Little Rock police say

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — North Little Rock police shot and killed an armed man who barricaded himself inside a post office on Friday during a standoff that prompted a lockdown at a nearby high school.

Police did not identify the man, who they said was under investigation for shooting at a bail bondsman earlier this week and was wanted on outstanding warrants. The man displayed his weapon to U.S. marshals who tried to apprehend him, then he ran into the post office, Chief Patrick Thessing told reporters.

Thessing said no one else was injured, and it was unclear how many people were in the post office. Thessing said police were able to quickly remove an unspecified number of people from the post office, and another employee was later safely removed by the North Little Rock Police SWAT team.

“This incident evolved rapidly and it ended with shots being fired by our officers,” Thessing, who did not take any questions from reporters, said. Officers attempted live-saving measures but the suspect died at the scene, Thessing said.

The three officers who were involved have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, he said.

The situation occurred as classes were beginning at nearby North Little Rock High School, and the school was briefly placed on lockdown. Multiple police and fire vehicles could be seen surrounding the post office, which is also located near the North Little Rock police station.