New skipper Powell leads WI to victory over SA in 1st T20

West Indies's Rovman Powell during the first T20 cricket match between South Africa and West Indies, at Centurion Park, in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

West Indies's Rovman Powell during the first T20 cricket match between South Africa and West Indies, at Centurion Park, in Pretoria, South Africa, Saturday, March 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

CENTURION, South Africa (AP) — New West Indies captain Rovman Powell launched five sixes in his 43 not out from 18 balls to lead his team to victory in a rain-shortened first Twenty20 game against South Africa on Saturday.

Powell took West Indies charging to a three-wicket win in a game reduced to 11 overs a side after the start was delayed by rain in Centurion.

South Africa was asked to bat first and made 131-8 in its 11 overs. West Indies made it to 132-7 with three balls to spare.

It was a steep target and West Indies needed to go at a run rate of 12 an over to win.

Opener Brandon King set the tourists on their way with 23 from eight balls but it was Powell, in his first game since being appointed T20 captain, who really pushed the accelerator to get West Indies over the line for the lead in the three-game series.

Powell also hit the winning runs, smashing a short ball from Wayne Parnell over square leg for a six to level the scores and then taking an easy single next ball for the victory.

South Africa’s testing total was largely down to 21 off 12 from opener Reeza Hendricks and then a quick-fire 48 off 22 from David Miller at the end.

____

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports