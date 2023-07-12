The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
Czech-born writer Milan Kundera looks on in this file photo taken in May 1968. Milan Kundera, whose dissident writings in communist Czechoslovakia transformed him into an exiled satirist of totalitarianism, has died in Paris at the age of 94, Czech media said Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (Pavel Vacha/CTK via AP)
Milan Kundera, renowned writer, dies
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
Inflation drops to lowest point since early 2021
U.S. News

Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million, 6th highest in lottery game’s history

 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $750 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, the sixth highest in the history of the game.

No ticket matched the Monday drawing of white balls 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and red Powerball 18.

Ticket buyers have a chance at either $750 million paid out in yearly increments or a $378.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

Other news
FILE - The criminal complaint with the arrest warrant for James Beeks is photographed on Nov. 29, 2021. A federal judge has acquitted the former "Jesus Christ Superstar" actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Former ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ actor with Oath Keepers ties acquitted of all charges in Jan. 6 riot
A federal judge has acquitted a former “Jesus Christ Superstar” actor of conspiring with members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group to obstruct Congress in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S.
FILE - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a joint news conference with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra, following their meeting in Beijing, China, on May 23, 2023. Qin is unwell and the country’s senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday, July 11. (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File)
China says its foreign minister is ill. A senior diplomat will take his place at ASEAN
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang is ill and the country’s senior diplomat will take his place at a two-day summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this week in Jakarta, Indonesia.
From left to right, Seattle Storm forward Joyner Holmes, guard Kia Nurse (0), guard Jewell Loyd (24) and center Ezi Magbegor (13) stand together during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Minnesota Lynx, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Stormy weather alters Seattle’s travel plans for 1-hour flight to Washington
With thunderstorms blanketing the Northeast again, the Seattle Storm had to alter their travel plans to get from New York to Washington for their game against the Mystics on Tuesday.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives for a news conference at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Yellen says Washington might ‘respond to unintended consequences’ for China due to tech export curbs
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Washington will listen to Chinese complaints about security-related curbs on U.S. technology exports and might “respond to unintended consequences” as she ended a visit to Beijing aimed at reviving strained relations.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The all-time largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 35 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $560 million, with a cash option of $281.1 million.

Nobody won the top prize in Tuesday’s drawing. There hasn’t been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since April 18.