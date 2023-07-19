A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
US soldier in North Korea
Marc Tessier-Lavigne speaks to the media at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., on Feb. 4, 2016. Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University said Wednesday, July 19, 2023, he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers authored by his lab. Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement to students and staff that he would step down Aug. 31. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group via AP)
Stanford University president resigns
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. In-N-Out is barring employees in five states from wearing masks unless they have a doctor’s note, according to internal company emails leaked on social media last week. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)
In-N-Out bans masks
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
The ‘Barbie’ movie review
This photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows two Russian 152 mm self-propelled howitzers fire toward Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Russia attacks Ukrainian ports
U.S. News

Dreams spurred by $1B Powerball, $720M Mega Millions jackpots, but expert warns: Take it slow

The new top prize for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. A money expert says someone who wins a billion-dollar jackpot has a lot of careful planning to do to manage that wealth. (July 18) (AP video: Nicholas Ingram)

By MARGERY A. BECK and NICHOLAS INGRAM
 
Share

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With lottery jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions cumulatively approaching $2 billion for this week’s drawings, millions of people across the country will be lining up at convenience store, grocery and gas station counters hoping to hit it big.

HOW DOES THIS LATEST POWERBALL JACKPOT STACK UP?

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for the game. If a sole player picks all five numbers plus the Powerball number drawn, they have the option of taking the $1 billion prize in yearly increments paid out over 29 years or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes. The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 38 drawings. The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

WHAT CAN YOU BUY WITH $1 BILLION?

Pretty much anything you want. A billion dollars could buy you about 200 Bugatti Mistral Roadsters, dozens of eight-seater private jets or several private islands in the Caribbean. But don’t make the mistake of thinking you could never spend it all, warned Shean Fletcher, a wealth adviser in Kansas City, Missouri.

Other news
An electronic sign hanging at a convenience store announces a Powerball jackpot exceeding 1 billion dollars as a man leaves the store with his lottery tickets, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in New York. The new jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for the game. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
How hard is it to win the lottery? Odds to keep in mind as Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar
Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim — even as more and more eye top prizes soaring to jaw-dropping heights.
CAPTION CORRECTION: CORRECTS HIGHEST RATING NUMBER. FILE - Mega Millions cards are displayed at the Fuel On Convenience store in Pittsburgh, Jan. 9, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold Tuesday, July 18. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 21, would be the fifth highest ever in Mega Millions history. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
No winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. Jackpot reaches $720 million
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold — again.
A man walks by a sign for the lottery in front of a market Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in San Diego. The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Big-ticket dreams spurred by $1B Powerball jackpot, but expert warns: Take it slow
The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball.
Powerball ticket sales continue to grow in St. Joseph, Mo., Monday, July 17, 2023, after no winner was selected in the previous drawing. (AP Photo/Nick Ingram)
No winner in Monday’s Powerball drawing. Jackpot reaches $1 billion
The Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

Among the things to keep in mind are that huge jackpots also bring huge tax bills, he said. Not just on the money itself, but high-dollar houses, cars, planes and other property also usually come with big recurring tax and upkeep bills. The idea that lottery winners can just spend lots of money daily forever is a fallacy that has seen more than one lottery winner blow through their winnings, he noted.

“So by far, the biggest misconception that we hear or read and see is, is that the money seems to be infinite when it certainly is not,” Fletcher said.

SO WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOU WIN?

First and foremost is to secure the winning ticket by putting it in a secure place such as a fireproof safe. Then you should start putting your “team” together, Fletcher advised. That likely includes your closest, most trusted family members, like your spouse, a parent or sibling, as well as a financial adviser, lawyer and certified public accountant. Then you can start making plans about what you want to do with the money.

“After the initial excitement, you know, take a deep breath and take it slow,” Fletcher said.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT IS SOARING, TOO

The $1 billion Powerball top prize is drawing the lion’s share of attention, but the competing Mega Millions lottery jackpot is also reaching massive heights. Ahead of a drawing Friday night, that jackpot stood at $720 million, the fifth-largest in the game’s history.

WHY ARE LOTTERY JACKPOTS SO LARGE THESE DAYS?

That’s how the games have been designed. The credit for such big jackpots comes down to math -- and more difficult odds. In 2015, the Powerball lottery lengthened the odds of winning from 1 in 175.2 million to 1 in 292.2 million. Mega Millions followed two years later, lengthened the odds of winning the top prize from 1 in 258.9 million to 1 in 302.6 million. The largest lottery jackpots in the U.S. have come since those changes were made.

WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST JACKPOTS EVER WON IN AMERICA?

The largest — a whopping $2.04 billion — was a Powerball jackpot that hit on Nov. 8, 2022, with the winning ticket sold in California. The next largest jackpot was also a Powerball prize, at $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016. But that prize was split among three winning tickets, sold in California, Florida and Tennessee. The third, fourth and fifth largest were each Mega Millions prizes, at $1.537 billion going to a single winner in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018; $1.35 billion won in Maine on Jan. 13 earlier this year; and $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29, 2022.

AS THE LOTTERY ADS SAY: PLAY RESPONSIBLY

Your odds of winning are only slightly improved by buying more than one ticket. And the odds are so long that it’s certainly not worth spending money you’ll miss for more tickets, experts warn. If buying one ticket gives you a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the jackpot, spending $10 for five number combinations improves your chances to only 5 in 292.2 million. The same is true is you spend $100. So you could spend a lot of money on tickets and still almost undoubtedly not hit the jackpot. Lottery officials say the average player buys two or three tickets, meaning they’re putting money down on a dream with very little chance it will pay off in a jackpot win.

WHERE IS POWERBALL PLAYED?

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

___

Ingram contributed from Kansas City, Missouri.