Stores see increase in ticket sales ahead of estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot

FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York, Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan has given birth to a boy, her first child. The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, the rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday, July 17. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child
FILE - New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley walks across the field before an NFL wild-card football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract extension by the Monday, July 17, 2023, deadline for franchised players, leaving the star running back with the option of playing for the tag-mandated $10.1 million salary or maybe taking the season off. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)
Saquon Barkley’s franchise tag deadline
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
This illustration provided by AstraZeneca depicts packaging for their medication Beyfortus. U.S. officials have approved a new long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that causes thousands of hospitalizations each year. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday, July 17, 2023 approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old. (AstraZeneca via AP)
FDA approves new RSV drug
U.S. News

Stores see increase in ticket sales ahead of estimated $900 million Powerball jackpot

Powerball ticket sales continue to grow in St. Joseph, Mo., Monday, July 17, 2023, after no winner was selected in the previous drawing. (AP Photo/Nick Ingram)

Powerball ticket sales continue to grow in St. Joseph, Mo., Monday, July 17, 2023, after no winner was selected in the previous drawing. (AP Photo/Nick Ingram)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By NICK INGRAM
 
Share

ST. JOSEPH. Mo. (AP) — The Powerball jackpot estimated at $900 million heading into Monday night’s drawing — the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history — was luring more hopeful ticket buyers into shops.

Debbie Kempf, store director at Cosentino’s Price Chopper in St. Joseph, Missouri, said the store sees an increase in sales as the jackpot gets bigger.

“As it grows and the hype increases, you know, everyone gets kind of excited. So that’s where you get all those people who don’t generally buy tickets think, ‘Why not? Why not me?’” Kempf said, adding that she also sees “your regulars” who buy tickets every week but may buy a few more as the jackpot increases.

Other news
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball prize grows to $900 million after no jackpot winner drawn
Another Powerball drawing ends with no winner, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million.
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history
The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.
Vinnie Clemente, right, buys Powerball tickets from Elias Harv at a gas station, on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Crystal, Minn. Harv said he’s seen a surge in customers buying lottery tickets as Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots reached $875 million and $560 million respectively. (AP Photo/Mark Vancleave)
More are participating in the lottery as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar
Convenience stores are swamped as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar to some of their largest in the history of the games.
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing
The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million. No winning ticket was sold for the $750 million jackpot drawing Wednesday night.

“Sometimes you’ll see groups of people or families go together and pool their money and to purchase a larger amount — you know, more opportunity,” she said.

Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.