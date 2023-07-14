Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
U.S. News

More are participating in the lottery as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar

Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are growing to some of their largest sums in the history of the games, drawing players to convenience stores with dreams of winning big. (14 July) (AP video by Mark Vancleave & Tassanee Vejpongsa)

By HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH and TASSANEE VEJPONGSA
 
AMBLER, Pa. (AP) — Brenda Sepulveda stopped Friday at a suburban Philadelphia convenience store to buy lottery tickets as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soared to some of their heftiest in the history of the games.

“I think that people are drawn to this kind of lottery because we all hope and pray that we might be the lucky one, that maybe we weren’t born into wealth, but you never know,” she said, as she dreamed of paying off student loans, and her and her mother’s cars.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night’s drawing has grown to $560 million, with a cash option of $281.1 million. That’s the seventh-highest it has ever been.

Other news
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing
The Powerball jackpot has soared to an estimated $875 million. No winning ticket was sold for the $750 million jackpot drawing Wednesday night.
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million. The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
No winner in Monday Powerball drawing; jackpot now $725 million
No winning ticket drawn means the Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $725 million. No ticket matched the Monday drawing. The next drawing is Wednesday.
Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama looks on during the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against JDA Dijon at the Palais de Sports Jean-Michel Geoffroy in Dijon, central France, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. On Sunday, May 7, 2023, he played before a crowd of about 15,000 fans in Paris as part of his farewell tour before coming to the NBA. Wembanyama is about a week away from learning which team will be picking him in the NBA Draft. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
How does the NBA lottery work, and who has the best chance to draft Wembanyama?
The NBA draft lottery has offered teams a quick path from bad to good for nearly four decades. The stakes this year are as high as they’ve ever been with French phenom Victor Wembanyama the top prospect.
FILE - Canada's Connor Bedard, left, skates past Austria's Lukas Horl, right, and Luca Auer during the second period of a world junior hockey championships game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The NHL draft lottery is drawn, determining which team gets the chance to select Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick. The Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Chicago Blackhawks have the highest odds of landing the most anticipated top pick since Connor McDavid in 2015. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Inside NHL draft lottery Blackhawks won for Connor Bedard
SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL draft lottery and the chance to select Connor Bedard long before Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly revealed it on national television.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has grown to an estimated $875 million — the third-highest. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $875 million paid out in yearly increments or a $441.9 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

Yet the games have raised concerns among some experts. Their abysmal odds — 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball — are designed to build big prizes that draw more players.

The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

But the last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a $252.6 million prize. And there hasn’t been a Mega Millions jackpot winner since April 18.

Lia Nower, a professor and the director of the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University, said the lottery has historically acted as a regressive tax on the poor, meaning the people that can least afford to lose their money buy the most tickets.

She said her “concern with lottery is really more people who are buying it every day or two or three times a week” as opposed to those who purchase one ticket as the jackpot nears $1 billion.

And those frequent buyers were pouring into a store in Crystal, Minnesota, said clerk Elias Harv.

“Like, it’s never been before like this,” Harv said. “They come two to three times a day.”

“Everybody has his own dream,” he added.

Back at the convenience store in the Philadelphia suburb of Ambler, Barbara Green had no illusions she would nab the top prize. But still she couldn’t resist the possibility.

“Everybody has hope, so if I get a little bit, I’m satisfied,” she said, laughing. “I’m not getting the big thing, I know that, but I like to get a little bit of it. Everybody does.”

___

This story has been updated to correct the day of the week Brenda Sepulveda bought lottery tickets. She purchased them Friday, not Thursday.

___

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas. Mark Vancleave contributed to this report from Crystal, Minnesota.