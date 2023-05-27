MATCHDAY: Final day of Premier League season; Milan, Sociedad can clinch CL spots

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:

ENGLAND

There’s still a European spot on the line and a relegation battle to be decided when the Premier League season ends. Aston Villa, Tottenham and Brentford are all vying for a place in the Europa Conference League. Villa hosts Brighton and would clinch seventh place with a win. Tottenham plays at relegation-threatened Leeds while Brentford must beat already crowned champion Manchester City at home to have any chance of finishing seventh. Everton, Leicester and Leeds are in a scramble to avoid joining last-place Southampton in being relegated to the second-tier Championship. Everton is two points ahead of its rivals and hosts Bournemouth. Leicester must beat West Ham and hope that Everton doesn’t win.

SPAIN

Seven teams are in danger of relegation from the Spanish league with two rounds to go. If Espanyol losses at Valencia, and Valladolid, Cadiz and Getafe all at least draw, then the Barcelona-based team will be demoted. Valladolid is also currently in the bottom three spots destined for the drop before playing Almeria, which is only one point ahead. Near the other end of the table, Real Sociedad can clinch fourth place and the last Champions League spot when it visits third-place Atletico.

ITALY

AC Milan needs to avoid defeat at Juventus in Serie A to guarantee itself a spot in next season’s Champions League. Juventus is the only side that could possibly replace Milan in the top four in the Italian league. But in order to do that Juventus needs to beat Milan and then also win at Udinese in its final match and hope that the Rossoneri don’t beat Hellas Verona. Juve’s own hopes of qualifying for the Champions League imploded last week when it was hit with a 10-point penalty for false accounting and also lost 4-1 at Empoli. Lazio has already secured a top-four finish and hosts already-relegated Cremonese. At the other end of the table, Verona will be looking to beat Empoli to move out of the relegation zone ahead of the final match of the season. Verona is one point below 17th-place Spezia. Lecce has three more points than Verona and visits Monza. Serie A champion Napoli travels to Bologna.

