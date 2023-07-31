FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday, May 12, 2023. Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday, July 31, in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
Yellow cards for confronting referees part of tougher sanctions for English soccer season

Referee Bouchra Karboubi shows a yellow card to Costa Rica’s Katherine Alvarado, not pictured, during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
England’s Cole Palmer argues with referee Espen Eskas during the Euro 2023 U21 Championship final soccer match between England and Spain at the Batumi Arena stadium in Batumi, Georgia, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Tamuna Kulumbegashvili)
 
LONDON (AP) — Players and coaches will face stricter sanctions for bad behavior in matches in the upcoming English soccer season, with a big change seeing referees being encouraged to issue a yellow card when two or more players confront them.

The measures are part of a new “Participant Charter” announced Monday by England’s soccer authorities as they seek what they call a “reset” in how those who play and watch the game conduct themselves.

As part of the charter, match officials have been empowered to take tougher action against unacceptable behavior and have been backed up by stronger disciplinary action from the Football Association.

Serious and repeat offenders can expect to face increased financial penalties, while referees will be encouraged to book a player if they are surrounded by two or more from the same team.

Captains will be expected to take responsibility for their teammates by encouraging them to play fairly and show respect toward match officials and their decisions.

Last season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was twice handed a touchline ban for verbally abusing officials and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was suspended for eight games for pushing a referee.

There is no indication authorities will follow grassroots soccer in England in issuing points deductions to teams for serious or repeated instances of bad behavior by their players or coaches.

Off the field, clubs in the Premier League and the English Football League will seek stronger sanctions against anyone found to be involved in tragedy abuse, such as chanting about the Hillsborough disaster.

Clubs will also continue efforts to issue sanctions to pitch invaders, the use of pyrotechnics, those who bring drugs to games and those who engage in discriminatory abuse in the stands and online.

“Football has the power to unite and inspire all those that play and watch the game. However, sometimes, this can be negatively impacted by a small minority of players, coaches and fans,” FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said.

“Our collective approach is to reset this behavior on the pitch and from the sidelines, whilst giving our referees the respect and protection that they deserve.”

