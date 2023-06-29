FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Man United agrees to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, AP sources

By JAMES ROBSON
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for 55 million pounds ($69 million).

The agreement was confirmed Thursday by two people with knowledge of the negotiations, which have been on-going since the end of the Premier League season.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced.

Mount will sign a five-year contract, with the option of a further 12 months.

United will also have to pay a further 5 million pounds ($6.3 million) based on meeting certain targets.

Mount was one of United manager Erik ten Hag’s top targets this offseason as part of what is expected to be a busy transfer window for the club.

The Dutch coach also wants a forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who left the club last November, as he looks to close the gap on league champions Manchester City.

A defender and a goalkeeper could also be targeted this summer.

Mount has emerged as one of the league’s leading midfielders after coming through Chelsea’s academy. He won the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup with the London club.

Mount made 195 appearances for Chelsea and scored 33 goals. In his time at the club he also established himself as a regular for England.

Ten Hag is looking to build on an impressive first season with United, which saw him lead the team to success in the League Cup. United also qualified for the Champions League after finishing third in England’s top division.

Goalkeeper David De Gea is a free agent this summer and still to sign a new contract. United has been linked with Inter Milan ‘keeper Andre Onana and Brentford’s David Raya.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports