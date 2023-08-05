Chelsea signs goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton on a seven-year contract on Saturday.

The transfer fee was reported to be 25 million pounds ($32 million) for the Spain international, who is expected to challenge Kepa Arrizabalaga for a starting spot.

The 25-year-old Sanchez made 23 Premier League appearances last season. He joined Brighton as a teenager and progressed through the club’s academy, becoming the Seagulls’ first-choice goalkeeper during the 2020-21 season.

Chelsea, which hosts Liverpool on Aug. 13 in its season opener, has made seven summer signings under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer