Arsenal signs goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford to provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal signed goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford on a season-long loan on Tuesday, with the Spain international set to provide competition for Aaron Ramsdale.

There is an option to make the move permanent, Arsenal said, without disclosing any financial details.

British media reported Arsenal was paying a loan fee of 3 million pounds ($3.8 million) for Raya and had an option to buy him for 27 million pounds ($34.35 million).

Raya played in all 38 of Brentford’s Premier League matches last season, and is regarded as one of the leading ball-playing goalkeepers in English soccer.

He is exceptional with the ball at his feet and had a 42.1% accuracy with his long passes last season.

Raya made his debut for Spain in March last year and was selected for the country’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

“With David joining us, we are adding quality and depth to our squad so we can perform at the highest possible level in all competitions,” Arsenal sporting director Edu said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer