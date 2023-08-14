Latest on Maui fires
Caicedo close to joining Chelsea as Ward-Prowse moves to West Ham

Brighton's Moisés Caicedo (25) kneels after the team's Premier League Summer Series soccer match against Brentford, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

LONDON (AP) — Central midfielders continue to be in big demand in the Premier League.

While Moises Caicedo looks increasingly likely to join Chelsea — and not Liverpool — for a record fee for a British club, James Ward-Prowse sealed his immediate return to England’s top division by ending a 20-year association with relegated Southampton to join West Ham on Monday.

West Ham is using the money the club received for selling midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for a reported 105 million pounds ($138 million) last month, with Ward-Prowse costing 30 million pounds ($38 million), and Mexico international Edson Alvarez having already joined from Ajax for 38 million euros ($41.9 million) last week.

“When I think about my game, it is based on hard work, graft, and giving 100%,” Ward-Prowse said after signing a four-year deal. “West Ham United has always been a club that has epitomized that.”

Caicedo is reportedly close to moving to Chelsea from Brighton for 115 million pounds ($145 million), which would make him the most expensive player to be bought by a British club — surpassing the fee for Rice.

Neither team has commented officially about the impending transfer.

Liverpool reached agreement with Brighton last week over a fee for Caicedo, reportedly 110 million pounds ($140 million), but he preferred to move to Chelsea, which had made offers for the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder during the offseason.

Caicedo wasn’t involved in Brighton’s opening game of the Premier League season, a 4-1 win over Luton on Saturday.

This offseason has also seen England midfielder Jude Bellingham move to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund for a fee that could reach more than $139 million.

