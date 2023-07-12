FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Sports

Max Clark and Ava Brown are honored as the best high school players of the year

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, and Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogumwike, second from right, pour confetti over baseball player Max Clark and softball player Ava Brown on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Clark and Brown were honored as the best male and female players of the year at the annual awards for high school athletes. At right is broadcaster Taylor Rooks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, and Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogumwike, second from right, pour confetti over baseball player Max Clark and softball player Ava Brown on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Clark and Brown were honored as the best male and female players of the year at the annual awards for high school athletes. At right is broadcaster Taylor Rooks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Max Clark and Ava Brown hold their awards Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Clark and Brown were honored as the best male and female players of the year at the annual awards for high school athletes. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Max Clark and Ava Brown hold their awards Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Clark and Brown were honored as the best male and female players of the year at the annual awards for high school athletes. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Softball player Ava Brown holds the award after being named female players of the year Tuesday night, July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. At left is broadcaster Taylor Rooks and at right is Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogumwike. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Softball player Ava Brown holds the award after being named female players of the year Tuesday night, July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. At left is broadcaster Taylor Rooks and at right is Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogumwike. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Baseball player Max Clark is interviewed by Taylor Rooks, left, after being named best male player of the year Tuesday night at the annual awards for high school athletes, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. At right is Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Baseball player Max Clark is interviewed by Taylor Rooks, left, after being named best male player of the year Tuesday night at the annual awards for high school athletes, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. At right is Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, and Los Angeles Sparks' Nneka Ogumwike, second from right, pour confetti over baseball player Max Clark and softball player Ava Brown on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Clark and Brown were honored as the best male and female players of the year at the annual awards for high school athletes. At right is broadcaster Taylor Rooks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, and Los Angeles Sparks’ Nneka Ogumwike, second from right, pour confetti over baseball player Max Clark and softball player Ava Brown on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. Clark and Brown were honored as the best male and female players of the year at the annual awards for high school athletes. At right is broadcaster Taylor Rooks. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Clark, newly drafted by the Detroit Tigers, and softball player Ava Brown were honored as the best male and female players of the year Tuesday night at the annual awards for high school athletes.

Clark batted .646 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 45 runs scored for Franklin (Indiana) Community High this past season.

The senior center fielder hit .646 with six home runs, 33 RBI and 45 runs scored this past season. Clark was selected third overall in last week’s major league draft, although he has signed a national letter of intent to play at Vanderbilt this fall.

Clark had a 3.97 GPA. He launched an online campaign that raised over $13,000 in honor of Illinois prep baseball player Ryan Jefferson, who died in 2021.

Brown, a senior pitcher from Montgomery, Texas, led Lake Creek High to a 44-1 record and a second straight Conference 5A state title this past season. She hit .462 with nine homers, 17 doubles and 65 RBIs. On the mound, the right-hander struck out 292 and walked just 30 in 172 innings.

She finished her career with an 81-0 record and 844 strikeouts.

Brown, who had a 3.55 GPA, signed a national letter of intent to play at Florida this fall.

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Nneka Ogwumike of the Los Angeles Sparks presented the awards sponsored by Gatorade in a ceremony at Nya Studios in Hollywood.

The other male finalists, their sports and home states: Jackson Arnold, football, Texas; Issam Asinga, track and field, Florida; Cameron Boozer, basketball, Florida; Ransford Gyan, soccer, New Jersey; and Daniel Simmons, cross country, Utah.

The other female finalists were Kennedy Fuller, soccer, Texas; Harper Murray, volleyball, Michigan; Angelina Napoleon, track and field, New York; Irene Riggs, cross country, West Virginia; and Juju Watkins, basketball, California.

