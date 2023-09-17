Wesley throws TD pass with 28 seconds left to get Presbyterian past Wofford 23-20

SPARTANSBURG, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Wesley threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Worth Warner with 28 seconds left to give Presbyterian a 23-20 victory over Wofford on Saturday night.

Wesley drove the Blue Hose 75 yards in 18 plays that included an 11-yard pass to Warner to convert on fourth-and 10. Wesley also tossed a 66-yard TD pass to Deverious Abercrombie early in the first quarter, and he finished 16-of-41 passing for 281 yards plus 28 yards rushing on nine carries.

Warner had seven catches for 117 yards for Presbyterian (2-1).

Bryce Corriston and Ryan Ingram combined for 148 yards rushing on 16 carries with a touchdown run each. Corriston’s 70-yard touchdown run pulled Wofford to 10-7 early in the second quarter. Ingram’s 2-yard score put Wofford (0-3) up 17-13 with 5:31 to play in the third.

