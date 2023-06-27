Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Russian rebellion
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Election 2024
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Student loan payments
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Supreme Court decisions
A person walks along the shore of Lake Michigan as the downtown skyline is blanketed in haze from Canadian wildfires Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Canadian wildfire smoke drifts into US
Science

A scientist’s 4-decade quest to save the biggest monkey in the Americas

Karen Strier started studying the biggest monkey in the Americas four decades ago, when there were just 50 of the animals left in a swath of Atlantic forest, in Brazil’s southeastern Minas Gerais state. Strier immediately fell in love with the northern muriqui, dedicating her life to saving it and launching one of the world’s longest-running primate studies. (June 26)(AP Video/Mario Lobão)

By DIARLEI RODRIGUES and DIANE JEANTET
 
Share

CARATINGA, Brazil (AP) — The emerald-green canopy shifts and rustles as a troop of willowy, golden-gray monkeys slides through a tropical ecosystem more threatened than the Amazon.

Karen Strier started studying the biggest monkey in the Americas four decades ago, when there were just 50 of the animals left in this swath of the Atlantic forest, in southeastern Brazil’s Minas Gerais state.

Strier immediately fell in love with the northern muriqui, dedicating her life to saving it and launching one of the world’s longest-running primate studies.

Other news
In this undated photo, bottlenose dolphins swim in open waters off Sarasota Bay, Florida. Photo taken under NMFS MMPA Permit No. 20455 issued to the Sarasota Dolphin Research Program. A new study has found that female bottlenose dolphins change how they vocalize when addressing their calves. (Sarasota Dolphin Research Program via AP)
Dolphin moms use baby talk to call to their young, recordings show
A new study has found that dolphin mothers also use a kind of high-pitched baby talk with their kids.
FILE - A North Atlantic right whale feeds on the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass., on March 28, 2018. A Georgia congressman moved Friday, June 23, 2023, to block a federal agency from imposing new speed restrictions on boats and ships to protect critically endangered whales. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Georgia congressman wants to block US agency from slowing boats to protect endangered whales
A Georgia congressman wants lawmakers to block a federal agency from imposing new speed restrictions on boats and ships to protect a critically endangered whale species.
This photo provided on Thursday, June 22, 2023, by the Buffalo Zoo, in Buffalo, N.Y., shows the litter of four African Lion cubs born to their mother, Lusaka and father, Tiberius. Three cubs were born in the late evening of June 2, 2023, and one cub was born in the early hours of June 3, 2023, at the Buffalo Zoo. (Photo by Christian Dobosiewicz/Buffalo Zoo via AP)
African lion pride swells with birth of 4 cubs at Buffalo Zoo
The Buffalo Zoo says four African lion cubs have been born at the zoo and all appear to be healthy and growing.
FILE - A troller fishes in Sitka Sound, Alaska on February 2, 2021. A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, halted a lower court ruling that would have shut down southeast Alaska's chinook salmon fishery for the summer to protect endangered orca whales that eat the fish. (James Poulson/The Daily Sitka Sentinel via AP, File)
Alaska salmon season back on after court halts closure that sought to protect orcas
A U.S. appeals court has halted a lower court ruling that would have shut down southeast Alaska’s chinook salmon troll fishery for the summer to protect endangered orca whales that eat the fish.

“I love everything about them; they’re beautiful animals, they’re graceful, they even smell good, like cinnamon,” the American primatologist told The Associated Press on a recent field trip. “It was a complete and total sensory experience that appealed to my mind as a scientist, and to my mind as a person.”

Scientists then knew almost nothing of the species, except that it was on the verge of extinction. Rampant deforestation had dramatically reduced and fragmented its habitat, creating isolated pockets of muriquis.

To Strier’s surprise, the northern muriqui turned out to be radically different from large primates studied by Jane Goodall and Dian Fossey, the primatologists who made chimpanzees and mountain gorillas, respectively, globally famous emblems of conservation.

American biological anthropologist Karen Strier observes northern muriqui monkeys at the Feliciano Miguel Abdala Private Natural Heritage Reserve, in Caratinga, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Strier describes her first encounter with the willowy, critically endangered golden-grey monkey as “love at first sight.” (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

American biological anthropologist Karen Strier observes northern muriqui monkeys at the Feliciano Miguel Abdala Private Natural Heritage Reserve, in Caratinga, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Strier describes her first encounter with the willowy, critically endangered golden-grey monkey as “love at first sight.” (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Research was focusing on primates from Africa and Asia, where dominant males frequently fought one another to impose or maintain their power in highly hierarchical societies. Strier herself had spent six months studying baboons in Kenya.

“Muriquis are at the far other extreme of peacefulness,” she said.

In 1983, her first year of research, the biologist spent 14 months in the rainforest observing muriquis. This slender vegetarian can measure up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) from head to tail, and weigh up to 33 pounds (15 kilograms). While muriquis can live as long as 45 years, females can only give birth every three years, slowing down efforts to repopulate the species.

She noticed that males spent a lot of time in peaceful proximity — often within arm’s reach. And when there’s a contest for food, water or a female, males don’t fight like most other primates, but wait, avoid one another, or hug.

This unusually friendly behavior has earned them the nickname “hippie monkey” among both ordinary people in the area, and scientists.

Some also refer to them as “forest gardeners,” for their role as seed dispersers. They eat fruits from high trees that many other animals cannot reach, and defecate the seeds on the forest floor.

A captive juvenile northern muriqui monkey is kept in an enclosure at a protected area of forest in the Muriqui House project in Lima Duarte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Saturday, May 6, 2023. The Muriqui House project in partnership with the Muriqui Institute of Biodiversity keeps eight monkeys in the fenced-in natural area and aims to increase the population to reintroduce them into the Atlantic Forest region. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

A captive juvenile northern muriqui monkey is kept in an enclosure at a protected area of forest in the Muriqui House project in Lima Duarte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Saturday, May 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Gender roles among muriquis also were unusual among large primates, Strier’s initial research found. Much like bonobos, muriqui females are the same size as males, meaning they have a lot of autonomy, and in muriqui societies, females break off from the group to seek partners.

“We now see a lot more variations among primates, and I think the muriquis helped open that door to understanding better some of this diversity,” Strier said.

Inside the 2,300-acre (950-hectare) Feliciano Miguel Abdala reserve, a privately protected area where Strier has based her research program, the northern muriqui population has grown nearly fivefold, to 232. That’s about one-fifth of the critically endangered species’ overall population.

“There are very few (primate projects) that have run that long, continuously, and of that kind of quality in the world,” said American primatologist Russell Mittermeier, chief conservation officer at Re:wild, who introduced Strier to the muriquis.

Strier and her team know each of the reserve’s 232 muriquis by name, and which monkey they are related to, not by tagging or marking them, but based on detailed illustrations of their facial pigments and other physical traits.

After drought and a yellow fever outbreak killed 100 muriquis — about a third of the reserve’s population — in just five years, Strier has strongly advocated for the creation of forest corridors and supporting species reintroduction projects.

In 2016, Fernanda Pedreira Tabacow, a former student and right arm of Strier’s, heard that there were only two muriqui males left in a patch of forest in Ibitipoca, southwest of the Feliciano Miguel Abdala reserve. She knew that, without any intervention, they were doomed.

“I thought that was the last breath of the species here,” Tabacow said.

Biologist Clariane Caroline de Araujo climbs onto a platform in a protected area of forest to feed a group of northern muriqui monkeys, in Lima Duarte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Saturday, May 6, 2023. The critically endangered northern muriqui monkey population has grown nearly fivefold, to 232. That’s about one-fifth of the critically endangered species’ overall population. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Biologist Clariane Caroline de Araujo climbs onto a platform in a protected area of forest to feed a group of northern muriqui monkeys, in Lima Duarte, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, Saturday, May 6, 2023. The critically endangered northern muriqui monkey population has grown nearly fivefold, to 232. That’s about one-fifth of the critically endangered species’ overall population. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

To give them a chance to survive, Tabacow relocated a female into the area, but she disappeared before the animals could mate. With that experiment having failed, it was time for more drastic measures. They placed both males in a nearly 15-acre (6-hectare) enclosed area in their native forest along with three females that got lost in their searches for a partner, plus two young orphans.

A year later, in 2020, the experiment bore its first fruit, with the birth of an infant muriqui. The final objective, once there are at least a dozen members in the group, is to release them into the wilderness, Tabacow says.

“The information we had (from Strier’s research) facilitated everything, we avoided many mistakes that could have been made,” said Tabacow, who also works with Strier in the reserve. “As this project is unprecedented, we have no models to follow, but we have great knowledge about how the species behaves.”

Earlier this month, primatologists, environmentalists and other muriqui enthusiasts from Brazil and abroad converged on the small city of Caratinga to celebrate Strier’s 40th year of uninterrupted study. She started by thanking peers and the many students who are carrying forward her work.

She also used her stage to advocate for the creation of a forest corridor linking the Feliciano Miguel Abdala reserve to another area 25 miles (40 kilometers) away, urging the Environment Ministry representative to follow suit. Underscoring the need for the northern muriqui to have a greater range, she spoke of the “terrifying” yellow fever outbreak several years back.

“We couldn’t find the muriquis, and the howler (monkeys) were almost all gone, and the sense of being in a silent forest....” Strier recalled. “We had had such success, and it could all disappear in a few months. The fragility of the muriquis, still, made me realize it was super important to not let our guard down. I just got even more committed. We’re not done.”