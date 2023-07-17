FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Stock market today
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Deadly flash flooding in the Northeast
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
World News

Princess Diana’s iconic sheep sweater could fetch at least $50,000 at auction

The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby's in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. The 'Worn on Several Occasions & Adored by the Fashion Icon' jumper will be on auction headlining Sotheby's inaugural fashion icons sale in New York this September at an Estimate of $50,000 – 80,000, 38,000-61,000 pounds. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
1 of 5 | 

The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby’s in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. The ‘Worn on Several Occasions & Adored by the Fashion Icon’ jumper will be on auction headlining Sotheby’s inaugural fashion icons sale in New York this September at an Estimate of $50,000 – 80,000, 38,000-61,000 pounds. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby's in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. The 'Worn on Several Occasions & Adored by the Fashion Icon' jumper will be on auction headlining Sotheby's inaugural fashion icons sale in New York this September at an Estimate of $50,000 – 80,000, 38,000-61,000 pounds. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
2 of 5 | 

The historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper is on display at the auction house Sotheby’s in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. The ‘Worn on Several Occasions & Adored by the Fashion Icon’ jumper will be on auction headlining Sotheby’s inaugural fashion icons sale in New York this September at an Estimate of $50,000 – 80,000, 38,000-61,000 pounds. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Sotheby's employee looks at the historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper at the auction house Sotheby's in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. The 'Worn on Several Occasions & Adored by the Fashion Icon' jumper will be on auction headlining Sotheby's inaugural fashion icons sale in New York this September at an Estimate of $50,000 – 80,000, 38,000-61,000 pounds. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
3 of 5 | 

A Sotheby’s employee looks at the historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper at the auction house Sotheby’s in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. The ‘Worn on Several Occasions & Adored by the Fashion Icon’ jumper will be on auction headlining Sotheby’s inaugural fashion icons sale in New York this September at an Estimate of $50,000 – 80,000, 38,000-61,000 pounds. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Sotheby's employee looks at the historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper at the auction house Sotheby's in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. The 'Worn on Several Occasions & Adored by the Fashion Icon' jumper will be on auction headlining Sotheby's inaugural fashion icons sale in New York this September at an Estimate of $50,000 – 80,000, 38,000-61,000 pounds. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
4 of 5 | 

A Sotheby’s employee looks at the historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper at the auction house Sotheby’s in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. The ‘Worn on Several Occasions & Adored by the Fashion Icon’ jumper will be on auction headlining Sotheby’s inaugural fashion icons sale in New York this September at an Estimate of $50,000 – 80,000, 38,000-61,000 pounds. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Sotheby's employee looks at the historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper at the auction house Sotheby's in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. The 'Worn on Several Occasions & Adored by the Fashion Icon' jumper will be on auction headlining Sotheby's inaugural fashion icons sale in New York this September at an Estimate of $50,000 – 80,000, 38,000-61,000 pounds. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
5 of 5 | 

A Sotheby’s employee looks at the historic Princess Diana black sheep jumper at the auction house Sotheby’s in London, Monday, July 17, 2023. The ‘Worn on Several Occasions & Adored by the Fashion Icon’ jumper will be on auction headlining Sotheby’s inaugural fashion icons sale in New York this September at an Estimate of $50,000 – 80,000, 38,000-61,000 pounds. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

LONDON (AP) — A red sweater adorned with a flock of sheep worn by the young Princess Diana is expected to sell for more than $50,000 at auction.

The playfully patterned wool jumper featuring a single black sheep amid a pattern of white ones headlines Sotheby’s online Fashion Icons sale in September.

The 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer was photographed in the garment at a polo match in June 1981, soon after her engagement to Prince Charles, who was then heir to the British throne.

Other news
A youth jumps in the water to cool off on a sweltering hot day in the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Around the world, millions feel the heat of an unrelenting summer
Heat records are being shattered all over the world and the summer swelter keeps coming.

Around one-third of Americans are under some type of heat advisory, with the most blistering temperatures in the South and West, where even the regular simmer has turned up a notch.
A malnourished baby is measured by a health worker at the Gheskio Center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 14, 2023. The Center monitors malnourished children's weight gain and growth on a weekly basis and hands out peanut-based therapeutic supplements to help them gain weight. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
Lack of funding forces UN to slash food program in Haiti amid a surge in malnutrition
The U.N.’s World Food Program says it is facing a shortage of funds and won’t be able to help 100,000 people in Haiti this month who urgently need assistance.
This handout photo issued by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) shows pilot whales in North Tolsta, on the Isle of Lewis, Scotland, Sunday, July 16, 2023. A pod of 55 pilot whales have died after they were found washed ashore on a beach in Scotland in the worst mass whale stranding in the area, marine experts said Monday. Marine rescuers, the coast guard and police were called to Traigh Mhor beach on the Isle of Lewis in northwest Scotland after receiving reports that dozens of the mammals were in difficulty there early Sunday. (Cristina McAvoy/BDMLR via AP)
Pod of 55 pilot whales die after being stranded on a beach in Scotland
A pod of 55 pilot whales have died after they were found washed ashore on a beach in Scotland. Marine experts say it is the worst mass whale stranding in the area.
FILE - Georg Gaenswein, former private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, presents his book 'Nothing but the Truth' during a reading in Altoetting, Germany, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Church authorities say the longtime secretary to the late Pope Benedict XVI won’t be given a job in the German archdiocese where he has settled, but will lead some services at Freiburg’s cathedral and can take on “individual assignments” such as confirmations. (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP, File)
Pope Benedict’s ex-secretary won’t get a permanent job in his new German archdiocese
Church authorities say the longtime secretary to the late Pope Benedict XVI won’t be given a permanent job in the German archdiocese where he has settled, but will lead regular services at Freiburg’s cathedral and can take on “individual assignments” such as confirmations.

Diana was already becoming a style icon —- and one of the world’s most photographed women — and the moment gave a big boost to designers Sally Muir and Joanna Osborne, who made the sweater for their small knitwear label Warm & Wonderful.

A few weeks later, Muir and Osborne received an official letter from Buckingham Palace explaining that Diana had damaged the sweater and asking whether it could be repaired or replaced. The original was returned, showing damage to a sleeve the designers thought might have been caused by snagging on Diana’s diamond and sapphire engagement ring.

A new sweater was knitted and dispatched, and Diana was photographed wearing it with white jeans and a black ribbon tie at an event in 1983.

Some have speculated Diana liked the “black sheep” pattern because she felt like an outsider in the royal family. Emma Corrin sported a replica as the young Diana in season four of “The Crown.”

Warm & Wonderful still makes a cotton version of the design, which sells for 190 pounds ($250). Osborne discovered the original lying forgotten in a box in an attic earlier this year.

Cynthia Houlton, Sotheby’s global head of fashion and accessories, said “this exceptional garment, meticulously preserved, carries the whispers of Princess Diana’s grace, charm, and her keen eye for fashion.”

The sweater, which has an estimated price of $50,000 to $80,000, will be on display at Sotheby’s New York showroom from Sept. 7-13. Online bidding opens Aug. 31 and runs to Sept. 14.

The record for a piece of Diana memorabilia is $604,800 for a Victor Edelstein-designed ballgown sold by Sotheby’s in January.