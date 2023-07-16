Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon finals
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain's Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The royals at Wimbledon
Sports

Princess Kate back in Royal Box at Wimbledon with Prince William and two of their children

Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain's Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
1 of 18 | 

Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain’s Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men’s singles between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kate, Princess of Wales chats with Princess Charlotte as they sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
2 of 18 | 

Kate, Princess of Wales chats with Princess Charlotte as they sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men’s singles between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
3 of 18 | 

Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte and Prince George sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men’s singles between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kate, Princess of Wales smiles as she walks past actor Daniel Craig as she arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
4 of 18 | 

Kate, Princess of Wales smiles as she walks past actor Daniel Craig as she arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men’s singles between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kate, Princess of Wales smiles as she walks past actor Daniel Craig as she arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
5 of 18 | 

Kate, Princess of Wales smiles as she walks past actor Daniel Craig as she arrives in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men’s singles between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain's Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
6 of 18 | 

Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain’s Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men’s singles between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain's Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
7 of 18 | 

Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Britain’s Prince William sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men’s singles between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
8 of 18 | 

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak to Mu'awwiz who will perform the men's singles final coin toss on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
9 of 18 | 

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak to Mu’awwiz who will perform the men’s singles final coin toss on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak to ball boys and girls as they arrive on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
10 of 18 | 

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak to ball boys and girls as they arrive on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak to Flt Sgt Jacquie Crook Royal Air Force, Pam West Tactical Commander St. John's Ambulance and Lt Cdr Chris Boucher Royal Navy on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
11 of 18 | 

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak to Flt Sgt Jacquie Crook Royal Air Force, Pam West Tactical Commander St. John’s Ambulance and Lt Cdr Chris Boucher Royal Navy on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
12 of 18 | 

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak to Flt Sgt Jacquie Crook Royal Air Force, Pam West Tactical Commander St. John's Ambulance and Lt Cdr Chris Boucher Royal Navy on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
13 of 18 | 

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte speak to Flt Sgt Jacquie Crook Royal Air Force, Pam West Tactical Commander St. John’s Ambulance and Lt Cdr Chris Boucher Royal Navy on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)
14 of 18 | 

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, Sunday July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/Pool photo via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spain's King Felipe, center, sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
15 of 18 | 

Spain’s King Felipe, center, sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men’s singles between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spain's King Felipe, right, sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
16 of 18 | 

Spain’s King Felipe, right, sits in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men’s singles between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Daniel Craig and his wife, actor Rachel Weisz sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
17 of 18 | 

Actor Daniel Craig and his wife, actor Rachel Weisz sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men’s singles between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Actor Daniel Craig and his wife, actor Rachel Weisz sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men's singles between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
18 of 18 | 

Actor Daniel Craig and his wife, actor Rachel Weisz sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court for the final of the men’s singles between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, was back again at Wimbledon on Sunday— this time with her family in tow.

The princess, wearing a green dress to match the green grass of the All England Club, was accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William, who was wearing a gray blazer, is the heir to the British throne.

Other news
CORRECTS TO 3,200 AND 2,200 B.C., NOT YEARS AGO - This illustration provided by the ATLAS research group of the University of Seville in July 2023 depicts "The Ivory Lady" who was discovered in a tomb in Valencina, Spain, dated between 3,200 and 2,200 B.C. When archaeologists first discovered the ornate tomb, they assumed it was for a man. But now they’ve determined the remains are those of a woman by analyzing tooth enamel, according to a study published Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the journal Scientific Reports. (Miriam Luciañez Triviño/ATLAS - University of Seville)
Lavish tomb in ancient Spain belonged to a woman, not a man, new research shows
New research shows that a 5,000-year-old tomb in Spain contains the remains of a woman, not a man as originally thought.
A music band plays in the town hall square after the 'Chupinazo' rocket, to mark the official opening of the 2023 San Fermín fiestas in Pamplona, Spain, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Thousands party in Spain’s Pamplona city as firework blast begins San Fermin bull-running festival
Tens of thousands of people have packed the town hall square in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona to celebrate the traditional “chupinazo” firework blast that starts the San Fermín bull-running festival.
FILE - Environmental workers put dead fish into bags near the Donana Natural Park, in southern Spain, Monday April 27, 1998, after a dike of a mine reservoir broke dumping 5 million cubic meters (176.55 million cubic feet) of toxic waste outside Seville. In a civil trial that opened Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Spanish authorities are seeking 90 million euros ($98 million) in damages from a Swedish mining company for the major toxic spill near the famed Doñana National Park in 1998. (AP Photo/Jaro Munoz, File)
Spanish authorities seek damages from a Swedish mining company over a major toxic spill 25 years ago
Spanish authorities are seeking 90 million euros ($98 million) in damages from a Swedish mining company for a major toxic spill near the famed Doñana National Park in 1998.
Belgium's Jasper Philipsen, left, celebrates as he crosses the finish line ahead of second placed Germany's Phil Bauhaus, right, to win the third stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 187.5 kilometers (116.5 miles) with start in Morebieta Etxano, Spain and finish in Bayonne, France, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Philipsen wins third stage of the Tour de France, Yates keeps overall lead
Belgian cyclist Jasper Philipsen has won the third stage of the Tour de France in a bunched sprint while Adam Yates kept the race leader’s yellow jersey.

The royal family was in the Royal Box for the men’s final between seven-time champion Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, with Kate set to present the trophy to the winner.

King Felipe VI of Spain was also in the Royal Box to watch as Alcaraz becomes the third Spanish player to play in the men’s final at Wimbledon.

Several former Wimbledon champions were also invited, including Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Stan Smith, Stefan Edberg and Jan Kodes.

The ambassadors from Serbia and Spain were also scheduled to be there.

Princess Kate is the patron of the All England Club and has been in the Royal Box a few times already this year, sitting next to eight-time champion Roger Federer one day and next to King — Billie Jean King, that is — on Saturday for the women’s final.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports