Sports

Kate, the Princess of Wales, back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon for the women’s final

Kate, Princess of Wales sits in the Royal Box ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kate, Princess of Wales sits in the Royal Box with tennis legend Billie Jean King ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
The Princess of Wales during a visit on day thirteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon,: Saturday July 15, 2023. (Victoria Jones/pool photo via AP)
The Princess of Wales speaks to ball boys and girls on day thirteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon,: Saturday July 15, 2023. (Victoria Jones/pool photo via AP)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas sit in the Royal Box ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova sits in the Royal Box ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kate, Princess of Wales smiles as she arrives in the Royal Box with AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kate, Princess of Wales sits in the Royal Box with tennis legends Billie Jean King, right, Martina Navratilova and AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kate, Princess of Wales waves as she arrives in the Royal Box with AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas sit in the Royal Box ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Tunisia's Sports Minister Kamel Deguiche sits in the Royal Box ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Actor Andrew Garfield, second right, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, second left, sit in the Royal Box ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Actor Andrew Garfield, second right, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, sit in the Royal Box ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Actress Dame Maggie Smith sits with her daughter-in-law Suki Stephens in the Royal Box to watch the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Actress Dame Maggie Smith sits with her daughter-in-law Suki Stephens in the Royal Box ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova sits in the Royal Box ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Actress Dame Maggie Smith arrives in the Royal Box ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Kate, Princess of Wales arrives in the Royal Box ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Kate, Princess of Wales sits in the Royal Box with tennis legends Billie Jean King, second right, Martina Navratilova and AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt ahead of the final of the women's singles between the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisia's Ons Jabeur on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Kate, the Princess of Wales, was back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Saturday for the women’s final, along with several former champions and some stars of the entertainment world.

The princess, wearing a pale green outfit, later presented the trophy to Marketa Vondrousova after the 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic beat Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Centre Court.

Former champions Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova, Ann Jones, Marion Bartoli and Conchita Martinez were also in the Royal Box, along with Academy Award winning actor Maggie Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Other news
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur speaks with Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales after losing to Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Ons Jabeur gets consoled by Princess Kate after a loss at Wimbledon made her 0-3 in Slam finals
Ons Jabeur says her defeat in the Wimbledon final was the most painful loss of her career. Jabeur came up short against Marketa Vondrousova at Centre Court.
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate takes her seat in Royal Box at Wimbledon, right next to Roger Federer
The Princess of Wales had the best seat in the house on Centre Court at Wimbledon. Kate took her place in the front row of the Royal Box right next to Roger Federer.
FILE - Wales Ken Owens in action during the Six Nations rugby union international match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Feb. 25, 2023. Wales is considering co-captains at the Rugby World Cup after incumbent Ken Owens withdrew injured from the preliminary squad on Monday June 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)
Wales looking for new Rugby World Cup captain after Ken Owens out injured
Wales is considering co-captains at the Rugby World Cup after incumbent Ken Owens withdrew injured from the preliminary squad.
Council workers clear debris from the area immediately around a car that was set alight in Ely, Cardiff, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Several dozen youths pelted police with objects and set cars ablaze on Monday evening in Cardiff in local unrest that erupted after two teenagers died in a road accident. (PA via AP)
Police in Wales face investigation over e-bike deaths of 2 teens that sparked Cardiff riot
A police watchdog says it will investigate whether officers were chasing two boys who died in an e-bike crash that sparked rioting in the capital of Wales.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports