Federal prison counselor agrees to plead guilty to accepting illegal benefits from wealthy inmate

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
This photo provided Tuesday July 25, 2023 by the Paris 2024 Olympics committee shows the torch that will be used for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The torch that will be used to carry the Olympic flame around France and on its final leg at the Paris Games' opening ceremony next July is a sleek silver-colored cylinder of recycled steel that is gracefully tapered at both ends and is being made in limited numbers to save resources. (Paris 2024 via AP)
Olympics torch unveiled
FILE - The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest, is seen in the background of the shallow Kakhovka Reservoir after the dam collapse, in Energodar, Russian-occupied Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The U.N. atomic watchdog said in a statement late Monday, July 24, 2023, its staff at Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant report seeing anti-personnel mines around the site. The report comes as Kyiv pursues a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s entrenched forces after 17 months of war. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Flames burn a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) across parts of the country Tuesday following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
New evacuations in Greece
This photo taken on Nov. 24, 2022, shows Justin Germann in Hatcher Pass, near Wasilla, Alaska. Germann was among three state workers and the pilot who died when their helicopter crashed on July 20, 2023, on Alaska's North Slope. (Alyssa Marie Enriquez via AP)
Alaska helicopter crash kills 4
U.S. News

Federal prison counselor agrees to plead guilty to accepting illegal benefits from wealthy inmate

 
Share

BOSTON (AP) — An inmate counselor at a federal prison in Massachusetts received about $140,000 in illegal benefits and loans through a wealthy prisoner in his care, federal prosecutors said.

William S. Tidwell, 49, of Keene, New Hampshire, has agreed to plead guilty to bribery in violation of official duties, making false statements to a bank and identity theft, the U.S. attorney in Boston said Monday.

Tidwell will appear in federal court at a later date. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Other news
Security personnel with bulletproof shields escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, center, as he arrives to appear at Election Commission of Pakistan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)
Pakistan’s Imran Khan will face fresh charges of contempt in August, his lawyer says
Pakistan’s election oversight body said it would indict the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan next week on charges of publicly insulting its officials last year.
Indonesian police officers escort suspects and display the items of evidence during a press conference at Jakarta police headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Indonesian police are investigating an illegal trade in human organs involving a police and an immigration officers who were accused of helping traffickers send 122 Indonesians to a hospital in Cambodia to sell their kidneys, police said.(AP Photo)
Indonesian police crack down on traffickers who sent 122 people to sell their kidneys in Cambodia
Indonesian police are investigating the illegal trade in human organs involving police and immigration officers who were accused of helping traffickers send 122 Indonesians to a hospital in Cambodia to sell their kidneys.
FILE - A forensics officer works in front of the damaged Zaventem Airport terminal in Brussels, March 23, 2016 . A jury is expected to render its verdict Tuesday, July 25, 2023 over Belgium’s deadliest peacetime attack. The suicide bombings at the Brussels airport and a busy subway station in 2016 killed 32 people in a wave of attacks in Europe claimed by the Islamic State group. Among the 10 defendants is Salah Abdeslam, serving a life sentence in France over his role in 2015 Paris attacks. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, Pool, FIle)
Jury to deliver verdict over Brussels extremist attacks that killed 32
A jury is expected to render its verdict Tuesday over Belgium’s deadliest peacetime attack. The suicide bombings at the Brussels airport and a busy subway station in 2016 killed 32 people in a wave of attacks in Europe claimed by the Islamic State group.
This shows a hotel where the headless body of a man was found in Sapporo, northern Japan on July 8, 2023. Japanese police said Tuesday, July 25 they have arrested a woman and her parents in a bizarre beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan's northern city of Sapporo, where the headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago. (Kyodo News via AP)
Japan police arrest woman, parents in beheading of man at hotel in Hokkaido entertainment district
Japanese police say they have arrested a woman and her parents in a beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan’s northern city of Sapporo, where a headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago.

Tidwell has worked for the Bureau of Prisons since 2000 and since 2008 has been at the Federal Medical Center-Devens. As a counselor, his duties included working closely with inmates on their work and housing assignments. Under Bureau of Prisons rules, employees are not allowed to receive payments, gifts, or personal favors from inmates.

One of the inmates Tidwell supervised was what prosecutors described as an “ultra-high net worth” individual serving time for financial crimes.

That inmate, identified only as “Individual 1” in court documents, in 2018 directed a close friend and business associate to wire $25,000 to a member of Tidwell’s family, prosecutors said. Starting in 2019, Tidwell and the wealthy inmate entered into a property management agreement that resulted in $65,000 in benefits to Tidwell, prosecutors said.

Tidwell also allegedly received a $50,000 loan from the wealthy inmate’s associate to buy a home, prosecutors said. He lied, telling the bank that the $50,000 was a gift and forging documents to support that claim, authorties said.

“Corrections officers are placed in a position of public trust,” acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement. “The vast majority of corrections officers carry out their duties with integrity and professionalism. They know that accepting payments from an inmate — as is alleged against Mr. Tidwell here — is a serious violation of that trust and a betrayal of the BOP’s mission to care for federal inmates in a safe and impartial manner.”