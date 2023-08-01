Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado
U.S. News

Man gets 40 years for prison escape bid months before expected release date from 7-year sentence

 
Share

PEARL, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man was sentenced Monday to 40 years in state prison for breaking out of a correctional facility and holding two people at gunpoint last year, just months before he was to have completed a seven-year sentence.

Shunekndrick Huffman, 21, pleaded guilty to two counts of kidnapping and a circuit court judge sentenced him to 40 years in state prison, Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said Monday.

Huffman, who escaped from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in August 2022, had nearly completed the seven-year sentence for aggravated assault with an expected release date in December of that year.

After Huffman fled the prison, he broke into a nearby home and held three people at gunpoint for hours, according to authorities. They said Huffman then stole a car from one of those held hostage before crashing it and fleeing on foot. He was later found hiding in a trash can and captured two miles (3.2 kilometers) from the prison, WLBT-TV reported.

Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain told the news station that the facility would improve its siren system to prevent future escapes.