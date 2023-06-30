Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
U.S. News

Prison nurse sentenced to 6 years for smuggling drugs into Miami federal detention center

 
Share

MIAMI (AP) — A former prison nurse has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for smuggling drugs and other contraband into a federal detention center in Miami.

Ruben Montanez-Mirabal, 33, was sentenced Wednesday in Miami federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in March to conspiring to receive bribes and introduce prohibited objects into a federal prison and to introducing prohibited objects into a federal prison.

According to a criminal complaint, Montanez-Mirabal took illegal payments from FDC Miami inmates in exchange for bringing in and delivering to them prohibited objects, including sheets of paper soaked with synthetic cannabinoids, from November 2021 to August 2022. Montanez-Mirabal accepted thousands of dollars in bribes, as well as other items of value, including the free use of a Lamborghini and a Rolls-Royce, prosecutors said.

Other news
Michael Shvartsman, right, and his brother Gerald, center, leave the federal courthouse with their attorney, after posting bond, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Miami. The two brothers and another man are charged with making $22 million through illegal insider trading before the public announcement of a Miami firm's merger with former President Donald Trump's media company. The charges do not implicate Trump or the Trump Media & Technology Group. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
3 charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public, accused of making $22M
Three Florida men have been charged with making $22 million through illegal insider trading before the public announcement that an acquisition firm was going to take former President Donald Trump’s media company public.
FILE - Argentina's Lionel Messi stands during the National Anthem, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, before the start of an international friendly soccer match against Honduras in Miami Gardens, Fla. Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer. After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision Wednesday, June 7, 2023, to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon in David Beckham since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Ticket sales and anticipation are high ahead of Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami
Lionel Messi announced that he was joining Inter Miami in a move that stunned the soccer world and will bring the sport’s biggest face to the United States and Miami, where enthusiasm for the sport has been growing over the years.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks at the "Time for Choosing" series at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Simi Valley, Calif. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)
Suarez backs 15-week federal abortion ban, says he has ‘credibility’ on immigration conversation
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, the newest candidate in the Republican presidential field, is drawing some distinctions between himself and his rivals, suggesting that the six-week abortion ban signed into law by Florida Gov.
FILE - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference June 12, 2023, in Miami. Suarez is running for president in 2024 and filed paperwork Wednesday, June 14, with the Federal Election Commission to make his bid official.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announces GOP presidential bid days after Trump’s indictment
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is running for president. The two-term mayor announced his bid for the Republican presidential nomination on Thursday.

Over several months, Montanez-Mirabal smuggled more than 100 drug-soaked pages that he would deliver directly to inmates or hide some place where inmates could find later, investigators said. The inmates would sell the drugs for $1,500 per page, officials said.