Noem commutes 7 inmates’ sentences to parole

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has commuted seven prisoners’ sentences to parole.

Noem’s office announced the move Saturday, saying the convicts will be subject to a number of requirements, including electronic monitoring of their locations and alcohol use and supervision plans. Any violations will result in a return to prison.

Noem said that the prisoners have earned a second chance and present a low risk of recidivism. The prisoners are Danielle Blakney; Jamie Christine Bosone; Jerome R. Ferguson; Britni Jean Goodhart; Connie Hirsch; Tammy Kvasnicka; and Whitney Renae Turney.

No one immediately responded to an email The Associated Press sent to the general inbox for Noem’s office on Monday morning inquiring about each prisoner’s conviction history.