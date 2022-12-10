Inmate dies after being found unresponsive at Indiana prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A federal inmate who was found unresponsive early Saturday at a western Indiana prison was later pronounced dead at a hospital, officials said.

Inmate Anthony Alls, 50, was found unresponsive about 12:20 a.m. ET Saturday at the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, prompting prison staff to immediately begin life-saving measures, officials said.

Prison staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued before Alls was moved to a local hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said in a news release.

Alls had been sentenced by a federal court in Ohio to an aggregate 22-year sentence for Hobbs Act offenses and for brandishing, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, the Tribune-Star reported.

He had been in custody since April 2021 at the Terre Haute penitentiary, a high-security prison that currently houses 1,244 male offenders.

Terre Haute is a located about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Indianapolis.