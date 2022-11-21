Puerto Rican attorney found guilty in costly contraband case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A Puerto Rican attorney was found guilty of trying to smuggle cellphones and SIM cards into a federal prison where inmates pay tens of thousands of dollars for such contraband, officials said Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Jorge Armenteros-Chervoni hid two cellphones and 75 SIM cards in the secret compartment of an envelope and tried to pass through security at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo to visit three inmates.

Authorities said cellphones are sold at the prison for at least $50,000 each and SIM cards for about $2,000 each.

An attorney for Armenteros-Chervoni could not be immediately reached for comment.

Armenteros-Chervoni is scheduled to be sentenced in February.