Dutch soccer player Quincy Promes convicted of stabbing cousin, sentenced to 18 months

FILE - Netherlands' Quincy Promes looks on during the Euro 2020 group C qualifying soccer match between Northern Ireland and the Netherlands at Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Promes was found guilty Monday, June 19, 2023, of stabbing his nephew in the leg and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Netherlands forward Quincy Promes was found guilty Monday of stabbing his cousin in the leg and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

The Amsterdam District Court judges said the sentence for the offense would usually be a year but they gave Promes a longer sentence because “the suspect is a professional soccer player and Dutch celebrity, and therefore sets an example to others.”

Promes was not in court for the verdict. He plays for Spartak Moscow in Russia.

In a written summary of the verdict, the court did not identify the 31-year-old Promes by name, in line with Dutch privacy rules. But the case has been widely reported in Dutch media.

Promes has scored seven goals in 50 international appearances for the Netherlands.

He was convicted of stabbing his cousin in the knee at a family party in a town near Amsterdam in July 2020. Police learned of the incident because they were tapping Promes’ phone as part of an investigation into drug smuggling.

At the time of the stabbing, Promes played for Ajax.

