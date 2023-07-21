This photo released by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, shows the car driven by a man who opened fire on Fargo, N.D., police officers on Friday, July 14. One officer, Jake Wallin, was killed and two others were injured before a fourth officer shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat. (North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation via AP)
Protester sues police for his arrest outside home of conservative legal activist in Maine

 
MOUNT DESERT, Maine (AP) — A demonstrator arrested outside the home of conservative legal activist Leonard Leo contends police violated his First Amendment rights.

Eli Durand-McDonnell, 24, of Bar Harbor, contends in a federal lawsuit filed Thursday that two police officers singled him out among several dozen demonstrators at Leo’s behest. He was charged with disorderly conduct, but the charges were later dropped.

The arrest was made during a demonstration last summer after the U.S. Supreme Court repealed the nationwide right to an abortion.

In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. The girl was rescued in Southern California on July 9, 2023, when passersby saw her hold up the sign in a parked car, police said. The rescue occurred in Long Beach when officers responded to a trouble call and found the "visibly emotional and distressed girl," police said in a press release Thursday, July 20. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
Police say a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car.
FILE - Paris Saint-Germain's Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma kisses his partner as they pose with the trophy following the team's French League One soccer match loss to Clermont, in Paris, Saturday, June 3, 2023. French police are investigating a violent armed robbery that targeted Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his home. The Paris prosecutor's office said Friday July 21, 2023 the player was targeted overnight Thursday to Friday. (Franck Fife/Pool Photo via AP, File)
French police investigate violent home robbery of Paris Saint-Germain ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma
French police are investigating a violent armed robbery that targeted Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at his home.
Police officers investigate the scene of a stabbing rampage on a street in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 21, 2023. A knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul, on Friday, killing one person, police said. (Shin Hyun-woo/Yonhap via AP)
1 person killed, 3 others wounded in knife attack in South Korea’s capital
A knife-wielding man has stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the South Korean capital, Seoul. One person has died.
Armed New Zealand police officers stand outside a hotel housing a team from the FIFA Women's World Cup in the central business district following a shooting in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. New Zealand police are responding to reports that a gunman has fired shots in a building in downtown Auckland. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
2 men killed in New Zealand shooting were co-workers of gunman, who had violent past
Police say the two men gunned down at a New Zealand construction site had worked alongside the shooter, and court records showed man had been convicted of domestic violence for attacking a girlfriend.

Leo, co-chairman of the conservative legal group The Federalist Society, helped to guide former President Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape the federal judiciary, providing a list of potential Supreme Court nominees and galvanizing support for them.

Police were called to Leo’s Northeast Harbor home by his private security detail on July 31, 2022, and a police officer’s microphone captured a discussion in which Leo acknowledged the demonstrators weren’t on his property. Leo singled out Durand-McDonnell for allegedly cursing at him and his family earlier in the day. “I think it’s time for us to press some charges,” Leo said.

Leo is not being sued. The lawsuit targets the two officers. A message left for the officers wasn’t immediately returned.

Durand-McDonnell contends he was exercising his First Amendment rights and that Maine law also required an officer to witness the conduct to make a misdemeanor arrest.